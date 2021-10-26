2021 October 26 15:27

Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam delivers 38-metre Beam Trawler to Rederij Long Ships

Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam has successfully delivered a 38-metre Beam Trawler to Belgium-based Rederij Long Ships, according to the company's release.

A special ceremony took place on the quayside of the appropriately named ‘Beam Trawler street’, in front of the Flemish Fish Auction in Zeebrugge. During the naming ceremony the new vessel was christened Z91 Franson by godparents Shirley Cattoor and Chris Cocquyt.

The Z91 Franson introduces a brand-new design, the BT3808, which features the maximum tonnage and length permitted by the Belgian Maritime Inspectorate. Designed with optimised propulsion, the new Beam Trawler provides a high level of comfort and is outfitted with proven technology. The hull was launched into the water in Poland during the pandemic and was then transported to Stellendam in the Netherlands for further outfitting.

Rederij Long Ships was founded in 1934. This latest addition to the company’s fleet will replace the vessel Z90 Francine. It will be used to fish year-round in the waters of the North Sea and the Skagerrak and, in the summer, the Bay of Biscay.

Founded in 1948, DAMEN Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam has built more than 250 Beam Trawlers over the years. The previous one was the UK-46 Willeke built for Hakvoort Brothers, based in Urk, the Netherlands. At the time of delivery in 2018, this was the first new Beam Trawler to take to the North Sea in 12 years.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.