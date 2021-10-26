2021 October 26 15:17

Vard Electro dual-battery pack to reduce emissions for Siem Offshore subsea vessel

Vard Electro has secured an order with Siem Offshore to deliver its largest battery package to date for a vessel retrofit as the Norwegian shipowner proactively upgrades its fleet with hybrid power in pursuit of greener and safer operations with lower fuel costs, according to the company's release.

The newly signed contract covers Vard Electro’s SeaQ Energy Storage System (ESS) with two battery packs and a DC link, which will be installed in the first quarter of 2022 on one of Siem Offshore’s subsea construction vessels lined up for work in the wind sector.

The system will enable the vessel to operate in fully electric mode with zero emissions while manoeuvring in harbour or other restricted areas and will deliver estimated fuel savings of up to 20%, according to Vard Electro Head of Commercial Sales, Gisle Anderssen. The SeaQ ESS stores excess energy, either generated by the vessel or derived from shore connections with renewable power sources, to replace engines running on fossil-based fuels that drive propulsion and thruster systems.

Battery storage will be used as a spinning reserve in place of generator sets, enabling the vessel to run on fewer engines with more optimal load while still maintaining the requirement for redundancy. An added benefit with batteries is peak shaving that takes the strain off the engines during big load variations by levelling the power and delaying the need for engines to restart. This results in significantly lower fuel consumption and reduced maintenance costs due to less wear-and-tear on engines.

The batteries for Siem Offshore will be supplied together with a DC grid for power distribution to consumers, with control and monitoring of the battery storage solution handled by the SeaQ Energy Management System (EMS) that interacts with existing control systems onboard.

Vard Electro will act as system integrator for the turnkey project that will entail engineering, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of the system comprising batteries, DC grid, EMS, energy storage inverter, filter and/or transformer, fire detection, and a cooling & ventilation system.

Anderssen says there is increasing demand for such hybrid retrofits both for offshore support vessels such as PSVs as well as larger ships, with Vard Electro’s modular system highly adaptable for ease of installation on a wide variety of vessels with minimal downtime.

It is the latest in a string of similar deliveries of battery storage systems from the leading ship technology supplier’s SeaQ range that have demonstrated significant fuel savings for vessel operators while also reducing emissions since the first system was delivered five years ago.

ABOUT VARD ELECTRO

Vard Electro is a globally recognized and trusted provider of marine electrical systems with a strong focus on innovative and sustainable solutions to give clients a competitive advantage. The company provides advice in close cooperation with the customer in order to develop cost-effective and environment-friendly systems designed to optimize operational performance. Vard Electro works with all established brands in the market to offer smart user-friendly solutions with a high degree of flexibility and reliability, supported by efficient service throughout a vessel’s lifetime. With strategic locations across the world, Vard Electro currently has its equipment installed on more than 300 vessels, including complete systems for power management, propulsion, automation and navigation.

Vard Electro’s SeaQ range consists of three main product groups: SeaQ Bridge, SeaQ Power and SeaQ Control. Conforming to the highest industry standards, every SeaQ product can be delivered as a standalone unit or as part of a larger integrated package, giving VARD a competitive advantage in delivering flexible solutions in line with market requirements.

ABOUT VARD

VARD is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,200 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam. Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry. VARD’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers. The majority shareholder of VARD is Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

ABOUT SIEM OFFSHORE

Siem Offshore is a privately owned company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. It was established in 2005 and has since expanded its fleet through newbuilds and business acquisitions. The company’s fleet consists of 29 vessels and includes platform supply vessels, anchor-handling tug and supply as well as offshore subsea construction and well intervention vessels.