  • Home
  • News
  • Vard Electro dual-battery pack to reduce emissions for Siem Offshore subsea vessel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 26 15:17

    Vard Electro dual-battery pack to reduce emissions for Siem Offshore subsea vessel

    Vard Electro has secured an order with Siem Offshore to deliver its largest battery package to date for a vessel retrofit as the Norwegian shipowner proactively upgrades its fleet with hybrid power in pursuit of greener and safer operations with lower fuel costs, according to the company's release.

    The newly signed contract covers Vard Electro’s SeaQ Energy Storage System (ESS) with two battery packs and a DC link, which will be installed in the first quarter of 2022 on one of Siem Offshore’s subsea construction vessels lined up for work in the wind sector.

    The system will enable the vessel to operate in fully electric mode with zero emissions while manoeuvring in harbour or other restricted areas and will deliver estimated fuel savings of up to 20%, according to Vard Electro Head of Commercial Sales, Gisle Anderssen. The SeaQ ESS stores excess energy, either generated by the vessel or derived from shore connections with renewable power sources, to replace engines running on fossil-based fuels that drive propulsion and thruster systems.

    Battery storage will be used as a spinning reserve in place of generator sets, enabling the vessel to run on fewer engines with more optimal load while still maintaining the requirement for redundancy. An added benefit with batteries is peak shaving that takes the strain off the engines during big load variations by levelling the power and delaying the need for engines to restart. This results in significantly lower fuel consumption and reduced maintenance costs due to less wear-and-tear on engines.

    The batteries for Siem Offshore will be supplied together with a DC grid for power distribution to consumers, with control and monitoring of the battery storage solution handled by the SeaQ Energy Management System (EMS) that interacts with existing control systems onboard.

    Vard Electro will act as system integrator for the turnkey project that will entail engineering, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of the system comprising batteries, DC grid, EMS, energy storage inverter, filter and/or transformer, fire detection, and a cooling & ventilation system.

    Anderssen says there is increasing demand for such hybrid retrofits both for offshore support vessels such as PSVs as well as larger ships, with Vard Electro’s modular system highly adaptable for ease of installation on a wide variety of vessels with minimal downtime.

    It is the latest in a string of similar deliveries of battery storage systems from the leading ship technology supplier’s SeaQ range that have demonstrated significant fuel savings for vessel operators while also reducing emissions since the first system was delivered five years ago.

    ABOUT VARD ELECTRO

    Vard Electro is a globally recognized and trusted provider of marine electrical systems with a strong focus on innovative and sustainable solutions to give clients a competitive advantage. The company provides advice in close cooperation with the customer in order to develop cost-effective and environment-friendly systems designed to optimize operational performance. Vard Electro works with all established brands in the market to offer smart user-friendly solutions with a high degree of flexibility and reliability, supported by efficient service throughout a vessel’s lifetime. With strategic locations across the world, Vard Electro currently has its equipment installed on more than 300 vessels, including complete systems for power management, propulsion, automation and navigation.

    Vard Electro’s SeaQ range consists of three main product groups: SeaQ Bridge, SeaQ Power and SeaQ Control. Conforming to the highest industry standards, every SeaQ product can be delivered as a standalone unit or as part of a larger integrated package, giving VARD a competitive advantage in delivering flexible solutions in line with market requirements.

    ABOUT VARD

    VARD is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,200 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam. Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry. VARD’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers. The majority shareholder of VARD is Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

    FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

    ABOUT SIEM OFFSHORE

    Siem Offshore is a privately owned company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. It was established in 2005 and has since expanded its fleet through newbuilds and business acquisitions. The company’s fleet consists of 29 vessels and includes platform supply vessels, anchor-handling tug and supply as well as offshore subsea construction and well intervention vessels.

Другие новости по темам: Siem Offshore, subsea vessel, Vard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 26

18:06 FarSounder and NAVTOR announce a new partnership
17:49 Russian State Duma approves a wreck removal bill in the first reading
17:36 FuelEU can do more for the decarbonisation of shipping – World Shipping Council
17:08 First global hydrographic innovation and technology laboratory established in Singapore
16:31 BIO-UV Group adds 3D scanning to turnkey BIO-SEA BWTS retrofit services
16:24 Wärtsilä commits to carbon neutrality by 2030
16:05 CSL Americas takes delivery of second converted self-unloading ship
15:27 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam delivers 38-metre Beam Trawler to Rederij Long Ships
15:17 Vard Electro dual-battery pack to reduce emissions for Siem Offshore subsea vessel
15:01 Baltic Shipyard marks successful loading of shield tank duo onto the 22220 nuclear icebreaker Yakutia
14:13 BW Energy signs an agreement for the acquisition of semi-submersible drilling rig for the Kudu development
13:19 Wallem Group appoints John-Kaare Aune as new Chief Executive Officer
12:13 DP World: RWG terminal to be the first carbon neutral container terminal in the world
11:32 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Weathernews’s CIM
11:02 AIDA Cruises’ new cruise ship completes its first voyage on the river Ems
10:51 Sea Machines names Trevor Vieweg as new chief technology officer
10:14 TECO 2030 receives NOK 50 million in government support for fuel cell development
10:07 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Oct 26
09:54 Baltic Dry Index as of Oct 25
09:51 San Pedro Bay ports announce new measure to clear cargo
09:09 Oil prices continue to climb

2021 October 25

19:59 Severnaya Verf readies the 170701 series factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov for shore power connection
18:13 CMA CGM applies Winter Surcharge in the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:44 Estonia’s Elenger takes delivery of first Damen LGC 6000 LNG bunkering vessel
17:34 Carnival Cruise Line christens Mardi Gras in first naming ceremony in the U.S. since industry restart
16:57 Sembcorp Marine clarifies report on the Johan Castberg Project
16:47 Two ways to experience the Fort Lauderdale Int'l Boat Show
15:23 Trafigura Group closes USD2.4 billion-equivalent syndicated revolving credit facility and term loan facilities
14:22 Sea Port of Saint Petersburg’s employees support package during COVID-19 pandemic
14:02 Svanehøj launches a new control system makes P&C offloading faster and easier
13:20 PIL launches new direct China to Gulf Service – Gulf China Service
12:15 Port of Hamburg honoured as ‘Best Seaport – Europe’
11:35 LR granted AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for liquefied hydrogen carrier
11:12 Rosmorport updates Port of Ust-Luga data in the Register of Russia’s seaports
10:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Oct 25
09:38 Russian Gov’t gives green light to imposing some port services tariffs in foreign currency
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Oct 22
09:17 Oil prices rise as crude stocks decline

2021 October 24

15:18 Carnival Cruise Line christens Mardi Gras
14:31 TenneT's Hollandse Kust (noord) jacket ready to set sail
13:48 Jonathan Lord MP visits Petrofac to discuss hydrogen technology in woking
13:24 CDWE signs ECA for the provision of pin piles with EEW for Hailong project
12:51 Prosafe SE: Prosafe awarded 2022 contract by TotalEnergies
12:31 FMD names Robert Starr Chief Financial Officer
11:08 Holland America Line's Rotterdam is on maiden voyage from Amsterdam to Florida for inaugural Caribbean season

2021 October 23

14:32 Viking begins sailing from Port Everglades for 2021-2022 winter season
13:12 Maritime NZ launches latest No Excuses on-water boating safety campaign
12:41 Governor Ron DeSantis: Florida’s seaports are open and ready to meet holiday demands
11:34 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
10:49 USCG interdicts 3 lanchas illegally fishing US waters

2021 October 22

18:01 RS provides the designers with a tool for automated check of hull structures
17:40 IADC supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
17:15 EXMAR and LATTICE announce joint development of CO2 carrier
16:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 12% in 10M’21
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Silk Road Fund agree to establish cooperative strategic relationship
15:12 Port of Salalah partners with Maersk to launch a new end-to-end logistics service to Yemen through the Al-Mazyunah free zone
14:58 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 38% more people in 9M'2021
14:22 North Sea Port makes up for pandemic losses step by step in the first nine months of 2021
13:22 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 46th fast response cutter ahead of schedule despite direct hit from hurricane Ida
12:32 Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year