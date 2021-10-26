2021 October 26 16:05

CSL Americas takes delivery of second converted self-unloading ship

The CSL Group takes delivery of CSL Kajika, the second of two converted 77,250 DWT gravity fed self-unloading ships at COSCO Nantong shipyard, on October 22, 2021, according to the company's release.

The vessel will operate in the CSL Americas fleet as part of the CSL International Pool, where it will join sister-ship CSL Koasek, which was delivered on August 30, 2021, and is trading on the North American West Coast since late September this year.

Both CSL Kajika and CSL Koasek are the result of an innovative conversion project that saw the transformation of these two former Kamsarmax bulk carriers into modern, gravity-fed self-unloaders. Each vessel is 225.30 metres in length, 32.26 in breadth, with a boom length of 80 metres.

The two ships represent CSL’s continued investment in supporting its customers with modern, fuel efficient and high performing sustainable assets that meet their evolving needs and regulatory requirements.

Managed by CSL, the CSL International Pool offers customers a wide range of vessel sizes, delivery systems and self-unloading and transhipment solutions.