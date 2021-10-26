2021 October 26 14:13

BW Energy signs an agreement for the acquisition of semi-submersible drilling rig for the Kudu development

BW Energy is progressing a revised development plan for the Kudu gas field offshore Namibia. The new development plan for the gas to power project will use a repurposed semisubmersible drilling rig as a Floating Production Unit, according to the company's release.

The Company has signed an agreement to acquire the semisubmersible drilling rig “Leo”, from Aquadrill LLC for a total consideration of USD 14 million. Repurposing will enable an optimisation of the project timeline and significantly reduce capital investments compared to previous development concepts.

The revised integrated development plan aims to supply competitive power to a growing African market with significant upside potential. A development of the Kudu field is an attractive opportunity for BW Energy to engage in the electricity market and potentially fully or partially assume a position as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) through strategic partnering.



About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 243 million barrels at the start of 2021.