2021 October 26 11:02

AIDA Cruises’ new cruise ship completes its first voyage on the river Ems

The new cruise ship, AIDAcosma, has successfully completed its first voyage on the river Ems. On Saturday, October 23, 2021, at around 6 p.m., the ship reached Eemshaven.

Around 1 o’clock in the night, AIDAcosma said goodbye to Papenburg with typhoon greetings. Two tugs pulled the ship backwards through the dock lock of Meyer Werft. AIDAcosma then passed through the Weener Friesenbrücke and Jann Berghaus bridges without any problems.

This was the ninth Ems passage of an AIDA ship since 2007. Numerous AIDA fans followed the spectacular passage from the Ems dikes and accompanied AIDAcosma on her voyage from Papenburg to Eemshaven.

In Eemshaven, the next step will be technical-nautical trials and further outfitting of the ship.

AIDA Cruises’ second newbuilding, powered entirely by liquefied gas, impresses with technical innovations and a huge variety of offerings. In addition to the features familiar from AIDAnova, such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa, guests can expect many other highlights: a bouldering wall, the Fun Park with double water slide and Water Slide, and the spacious pool deck at the stern, which extends across the entire width of the ship. The breathtaking infinity pool offers magnificent views of the sea. Culinarily the guests are spoiled in 17 restaurants and 23 bars.