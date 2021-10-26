2021 October 26 13:19

Wallem Group appoints John-Kaare Aune as new Chief Executive Officer

Photo credit: Wallem Group



John-Kaare Aune has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at Wallem Group after a successful term as Interim CEO. Having joined Wallem in 2019 as Managing Director, Shipmanagement, John took over as Group CEO on an interim basis in January 2021 following the resignation of Frank Coles.John's appointment as permanent CEO, effective from 1st October 2021, recognises his hard work and commitment in overseeing Wallem’s operations during what has been a challenging year for the maritime industry.For his new role as CEO, John is able to draw on a broad experience in international shipping. Before joining Wallem, he worked as Regional Director – Asia Pacific at the Cayman Registry, playing a key role in the growth of its global commercial activities. He had previously worked at the Norwegian Maritime Directorate. He is a naval architect and holds a degree from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne.About WallemEstablished in 1903, Wallem has pioneered the concept of third-party ship management. Wallem Group is a leading provider of maritime solutions, offering services supporting the complete lifecycle of a vessel. Wallem’s extensive portfolio includes ship management, agency services, commercial management, asset management, crewing and training. As one of the most experienced maritime solution providers globally, Wallem offers world-class support to shipowners through collaboration, customer-centricity, transparency and innovation as core fundamentals to all aspects of fleet operation. Wallem leverages technology and forward-thinking to deliver on safety, environmental, technical, and commercial performance. Wallem operates globally with a shore-based team of 700 people and 7,000 highly qualified seafarers, serving nearly all vessel segments.