2021 October 26 11:32

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Weathernews’s CIM

Tokyo headquartered classification society ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “CIM (Carbon Intensity Monitoring)”, the CO2 emission monitoring service developed by Weathernews Inc.



In July 2020, to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, the Society launched Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers digital equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.



CIM (Carbon Intensity Monitoring) is the service developed for visualizing CO2 emissions, thereby supporting measurement of CO2 emissions and environmental performance of vessels. ClassNK has verified the functions of CIM, 1. Creation of high-quality source data using templates, 2. Ship to shore communication functionality, 3. Data cleansing by IT systems and data analysts, 4. On-board data validation functionality, and issued a certificate to Weathernews Inc.