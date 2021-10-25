2021 October 25 17:34

Carnival Cruise Line christens Mardi Gras in first naming ceremony in the U.S. since industry restart

Carnival Cruise Line today christened Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral, Fla. at a “Universe of Fun” celebration befitting of the world’s most fun cruise ship, in the first ship naming ceremony held in the U.S. since the cruise industry’s restart this summer, according to the company's release.

Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal attended the festivities and cut the ribbon of his first Big Chicken restaurant at sea that debuted on Mardi Gras when she began cruise operations on July 31.



Following remarks by Duffy and Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, Carnival friends and partners Romero Britto, Emeril Lagasse, Kathie Lee Gifford, Vanna White and Guy Fieri provided their congratulations on the ship’s naming and helped bring the champagne bottle to the ship.

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and the first to feature a roller coaster. The 180,000-ton ship boasts six distinct themed zones with a variety of food, beverage and entertainment options, including dining venues from Lagasse, Fieri, O’Neal and Rudi Sodamin. Mardi Gras sails weekly from Port Canaveral on alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.



