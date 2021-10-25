2021 October 25 14:22

Sea Port of Saint Petersburg’s employees support package during COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Sea Port of Saint Petersburg



Sea Port of St. Petersburg, JSC (SP SPb) has taken additional measures of employees support during the COVID-19 restrictions. Each employee with more than one year record of service and average monthly income less than RUB 120000, received RUB 30,000. Female employees on maternity leave also received a lump sum payment.



Since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions came into force, Sea Port of Saint Petersburg was one of the first businesses in the city to introduce temperature measurement and COVID-19 testing, sanitization of common areas and the distribution of disinfecting sprays, face masks and gloves. During transport restrictions, SP SPb provided its employees involved in continuous production travel reimbursement, and free meals during the lockdown.



Digitization of the main business processes made it possible to transfer the Company’s management personnel to distant working not impacting operations. The Company held a series of training and motivational online meetings that helped the team quickly adapt to the new environment.



Sea Port of Saint Petersuburg launched a campaign for its employees explaining the importance of measures to prevent COVID-19 infection and ARVI, and defined a clear procedure for management in case of suspected case of COVID-19.



Additional help was received by the port workers who have schoolchildren: the company donated laptops to organize distance learning for their children.



“Sea Port of Saint Petersburg pays great attention to creating comfortable and safe working conditions. Taking care of employees is one of the main directions of the Company's CSR,” said Andrey Yaroslavtsev, Managing Director, Sea Port of Saint Petersburg.



Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg, JSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of leading terminal operators handling all types of dry cargo in Greater Port of Saint Petersburg. The stevedore company operates modern multipurpose handling facilities for general and dry bulk cargo as well as dedicated terminals.