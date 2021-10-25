2021 October 25 15:23

Trafigura Group closes USD2.4 billion-equivalent syndicated revolving credit facility and term loan facilities

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd, a market leader in the global commodities industry, announced the closure of its new Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Facilities at USD2.4 billion-equivalent. The Facilities were substantially oversubscribed and upsized from their initial launch amount of USD1.5 billion-equivalent, with 36 financial institutions participating in the transaction, including eight new lenders, according to the company's release.

The new Facilities comprise of a 365-day USD revolving credit facility (USD700 million), a 1-year CNH term loan facility (c. USD890 million-equivalent) and a 3-year USD term loan facility (USD810 million). The new Facilities will be used to refinance the maturing 3-year term loan tranche from 2018 and the maturing 1-year USD and 1-year CNH tranches from 2020, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Trafigura mandated Bank of Communications Shanghai Putuo Sub-Branch, DBS Bank Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch as the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. SCB acted as Global Coordinator of the transaction. Development Bank of Japan Inc. (“DBJ”) acted as Mandated Lead Arranger in connection with the syndication of the 3-year USD term loan facility. In addition, 25 financial institutions joined the USD tranches of the Facilities during syndication.

Agricultural Bank of China Shanghai Huangpu Branch (“ABC”) and China Construction Bank Shanghai Pudong Sub-branch (“CCB”) were the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners in connection with the CNH syndication of the Facilities. In addition, six financial institutions joined the CNH tranche during syndication.