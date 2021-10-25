Svanehøj launches a new control system makes P&C offloading faster and easier

  • Home
    Following a successful test on the P&C tanker Fure Ven, Svanehøj is now launching “FlowControl”, which automates the control of electric cargo pumps on tankers. The intention is to encourage more shipowners to choose the more environmentally friendly solution, according to the company's release.
     
    With a newly developed software-based control system, Svanehøj will make it faster, easier, and more efficient to operate electric cargo pumps.
     
    Known as “FlowControl”, the system ensures an optimal changeover between tanks and pumps in parallel, reducing the time needed for cargo discharge by up to 20% because the system will automatically operate at the optimal duty point. It allows the operator to take full control of the pumps, simplifying the entire cargo discharge operation. Without installing any additional hardware.
     
    In recent months, Svanehøj has been testing FlowControl in collaboration with the Swedish shipping company Furetank on board the P&C tanker Fure Ven. The 18,000 DWT vessel was built in 2019 as one of Furetank’s V-Series, a new generation of climate-smart P&C tankers.
     
    Fure Ven is among the first vessels at Furetank to have electric cargo pumps installed. The company has recorded a 25% reduction in power and fuel consumption in relation to cargo discharge operations compared to vessels in the fleet that have hydraulic pumps. For Clas Gustafsson, Technical Manager at Furetank, it has been very positive to experience the improvement that the FlowControl installation has offered. Cargo discharge operations run smoother and easier, with fewer stoppages.
     
    The FlowControl system is a software-based solution for both newbuilds and existing vessels. The application connects to the VFD, and the system will automatically operate the cargo pumps at the optimal duty point. This reduces port time, fuel consumption and maintenance costs for the cargo pumps.
     
    As FlowControl does not require any additional hardware, the system can be installed while the ship is in operation. Once the service engineer is onboard, the vessel will be upgraded within a few days in parallel with the loading/discharge operation.
     
    About Svanehøj Danmark A/S

    Svanehøj designs and manufactures specialised deep well pump solutions for vital applications within the areas of gas pumps, fuel pumps, products and chemicals and offshore products. Svanehøj is also a leading service provider of inspections, service, and calibration of cargo equipment on gas, product, and chemical carriers. Svanehøj is part of Svanehøj Group which employs 330 people in Denmark, Singapore, Japan, China, and the UK. The Group manufactures the brands Svanehøj (Denmark), Hamworthy Pumps (Singapore), Eureka and Dolphin (UK).

Другие новости по темам: Svanehøj, FlowControl  


