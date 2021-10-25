2021 October 25 12:15

Port of Hamburg honoured as ‘Best Seaport – Europe’

The 15,000 readers of Asia Cargo News and subscribers to its E-News have again voted the Port of Hamburg ‘Best Seaport – Europe’. After three endorsements as such in 2015, 2016 and 2020, as well as the ‘Best Global Seaport’ in 2018 and 2019, this is now the Port of Hamburg’s sixth award. Anne Thiesen as the Representative of Port of Hamburg Marketing accepted the award at the official prizegiving ceremony.

The awards are annually conferred by Asia Cargo News. They aim to honour such leading service providers as airline and shipping companies, airports and seaports, as well as logistics and 3PL companies and other industry specialists, comments Asia Cargo News.

This year promoters conferred a total of 49 awards in a very wide variety of categories. Two new awards were added this year to reflect changes and recent growth in the sector: ‘Best Logistics Provider - E-Commerce’ and ‘Best Logistics Provider – Storage’, to honour leading companies in this rapidly developing and expanding area.

Asia Cargo News annually determines the criteria for nomination. After initial evaluation, the best eight companies in each category are put to a final vote. The four best in each category then constitute the final list for selection.