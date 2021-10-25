2021 October 25 11:35

LR granted AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for liquefied hydrogen carrier

LR has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its 160,000 CBM liquefied hydrogen carrier, a key result from a Joint Development Project (JDP) launched earlier this year, according to the company's release.

As part of the JDP, SHI developed the concept and basic design for the Hydrogen Cargo Containment System (Membrane Type) and 160K CBM liquefied hydrogen carrier concept design. LR reviewed the concept design to determine its suitability and risks in accordance with LR Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships.

The AiP was awarded on 21 October 2021 during a presentation at SHI Pangyo R&D Centre in Korea, in the presence of Dong-Yeon Lee, Vice President at SHI and Young-Doo Kim, North East Asia TSO Manager at LR.