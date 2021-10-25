  • Home
  • News
  • LR granted AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for liquefied hydrogen carrier
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 25 11:35

    LR granted AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for liquefied hydrogen carrier

    LR has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its 160,000 CBM liquefied hydrogen carrier, a key result from a Joint Development Project (JDP) launched earlier this year, according to the company's release.

    As part of the JDP, SHI developed the concept and basic design for the Hydrogen Cargo Containment System (Membrane Type) and 160K CBM liquefied hydrogen carrier concept design. LR reviewed the concept design to determine its suitability and risks in accordance with LR Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships.

    The AiP was awarded on 21 October 2021 during a presentation at SHI Pangyo R&D Centre in Korea, in the presence of Dong-Yeon Lee, Vice President at SHI and Young-Doo Kim, North East Asia TSO Manager at LR.

Другие новости по темам: Samsung Heavy Industries, LR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 25

11:35 LR granted AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for liquefied hydrogen carrier
11:12 Rosmorport updates Port of Ust-Luga data in the Register of Russia’s seaports
10:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Oct 25
09:38 Russian Gov’t gives green light to imposing some port services tariffs in foreign currency
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Oct 22
09:17 Oil prices rise as crude stocks decline

2021 October 24

15:18 Carnival Cruise Line christens Mardi Gras
14:31 TenneT's Hollandse Kust (noord) jacket ready to set sail
13:48 Jonathan Lord MP visits Petrofac to discuss hydrogen technology in woking
13:24 CDWE signs ECA for the provision of pin piles with EEW for Hailong project
12:51 Prosafe SE: Prosafe awarded 2022 contract by TotalEnergies
12:31 FMD names Robert Starr Chief Financial Officer
11:08 Holland America Line's Rotterdam is on maiden voyage from Amsterdam to Florida for inaugural Caribbean season

2021 October 23

14:32 Viking begins sailing from Port Everglades for 2021-2022 winter season
13:12 Maritime NZ launches latest No Excuses on-water boating safety campaign
12:41 Governor Ron DeSantis: Florida’s seaports are open and ready to meet holiday demands
11:34 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
10:49 USCG interdicts 3 lanchas illegally fishing US waters

2021 October 22

18:01 RS provides the designers with a tool for automated check of hull structures
17:40 IADC supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
17:15 EXMAR and LATTICE announce joint development of CO2 carrier
16:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 12% in 10M’21
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Silk Road Fund agree to establish cooperative strategic relationship
15:12 Port of Salalah partners with Maersk to launch a new end-to-end logistics service to Yemen through the Al-Mazyunah free zone
14:58 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 38% more people in 9M'2021
14:22 North Sea Port makes up for pandemic losses step by step in the first nine months of 2021
13:22 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 46th fast response cutter ahead of schedule despite direct hit from hurricane Ida
12:32 Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year
12:28 Navigation season officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
12:01 GTT is selected by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels
11:49 Austal Australia delivers 13th Guardian-class Patrol Boat
11:22 Hyundai Heavy Industries awards no objection letter to Gazpromneft Ocean oils
10:21 Singapore crowned as the “Best Global Seaport” for the first time and won "Best Seaport in Asia" for the 33rd time
10:11 Delegation of MOL shipbuilding company visits Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
09:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Oct 22
09:27 Crude oil prices decrease following the growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of October 21

2021 October 21

18:26 Mermaid contract awards in Thailand, Angola and Saudi Arabia total 120 million USD
18:02 Non-self-propelled dredgers of Project 4395 laid down in Gorodets for Russian IWW Basin Administrations
17:46 Magseis Fairfield enters strategic collaboration with PGS for the hybrid towed streamer and OBN market
17:31 HELCOM adopts the updated Baltic Sea Action Plan, charting a way forward for a healthy Baltic Sea
17:16 DP World launches CARGOES Logistics
16:30 Proman and Stena jointly develop methanol as the pathway to sustainable shipping
16:14 APM Terminals and ZPMC enter into strategic alliance
15:33 MPC Container Ships ASA secures new financing facility, agrees on sale of six vessels and provides update on charter fixtures
15:32 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
15:03 NYK and Japan Marine Science to introduce and promote new mooring system to Japan ports together with Trelleborg Marine Systems
14:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 42, 2021
14:03 NYK delivers new LNG carrier LNG Endeavour to TotalEnergies
13:49 Global Ports Investments published its Q3 and 9m 2021 operational results
13:28 Seaspan Ferries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through using carbon-neutral Renewable Natural Gas in LNG-powered vessels
13:18 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year
12:34 Dmitry Pankov appointed as new CEO of Management Company Delo
12:11 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume exceeds 903,000 TEUs in September 2021
11:53 Hydrographic Company installs first buoys with AIS receivers on the Northern Sea Route
11:32 Challenges and optimism: Mixed views from ports industry on business outlook
11:09 DP World is officially named Port Operator of the Year at 2021 Multimodal Award
10:39 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt offers IMO EEXI compliant Shaft Power Limitation solution
10:08 The Ocean Cleanup starts removal of plastic from Great Pacific Garbage Patch with System 002
09:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Oct 21