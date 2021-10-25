2021 October 25 10:17

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Oct 25

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated downward changes on October 22:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 537.10 (-3.84)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 650.46 (-2.62)

MGO - USD/MT – 772.7 (-4.60)



As of October 22, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued all four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 11 (plus $ 10 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 11 (plus $ 10 the day before) and in Fujairah - plus $ 11 ($10 the day before), in Houston, the 380 HSFO fuel grade MABUX MBP was overvalued – by $6 (plus $8 the day before). No significant change was registered on Oct. 22.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on October 22 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was: in Rotterdam - plus $12 (plus $5 the day before), Singapore - plus $1 (minus $4 the day before), in Fujairah – plus $10 (minus $4 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was undercharged by - minus $ 2 (plus $ 3). The most significant changes October 22 was registered in Fujairah – the increase of $ 14.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 22 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 27 (minus $34), minus $ 27 (minus $33) in Singapore, minus $ 9 (minus $ 21) in Fujairah, in Houston this kind of fuel was undercharged by $10 (minus $8 the day before) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Fujairah - the increase of $12 compared to the day before.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes today: prices for 380 HSFO may increase by 3-6 USD/MT as well as for VLSFO, prices for MGO may go up by 5-7 USD/MT



Source: www.mabux.com