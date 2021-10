2021 October 25 09:17

Oil prices rise as crude stocks decline

As of December 25, 07:42 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.79% higher at $ 85,31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.98% to close at $ 84,58 a barrel.



Oil prices climbed following US crude inventories have declined.