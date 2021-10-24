  • Home
  Jonathan Lord MP visits Petrofac to discuss hydrogen technology in woking
    Jonathan Lord MP visits Petrofac to discuss hydrogen technology in woking

    Jonathan Lord MP recently visited Petrofac in Woking to learn more about how the company is utilising its experience in grey hydrogen to support blue and green hydrogen scopes globally and hear how its Woking team is pioneering most of this work. The visit formed part of the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association’s Road to COP26 campaign to promote the “Best of British” companies and technologies that will be at the forefront of decarbonising our planet.

    During the visit Mr Lord discussed the importance of hydrogen to the UK economy with Petrofac’s New Energies Team, as well as the role Petrofac is playing in hydrogen projects both in the UK and abroad.

    Commenting on the visit, Jonathan Lord MP said: “The United Kingdom has some very ambitious targets in terms of climate change, and we need to meet our UK targets on emissions in the most cost-effective ways possible. The great thing about companies such as Petrofac, is that they have the transferable skills, the knowledge and the determination to help develop alternative technologies and alternative energy sources such as hydrogen. I think hydrogen is going to be a really important element in the greener energy mix required in the U.K. and here in my constituency of Woking we have a cluster of companies, like Petrofac, who have the expertise to really forge ahead and make these new technologies work.”

    Celia Greaves, CEO of the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, said: “We are delighted to see Jonathan Lord visit Petrofac to hear more about the work that the business is doing and the key role that it plays in the UK’s hydrogen economy. Firms like Petrofac show that hydrogen is not only a fuel for the future but is a technology that is happening here and now in the UK.

    As the UK approaches COP26, the spotlight will be on how the UK will achieve its ambitious carbon emission reduction targets. Firms such as Petrofac will play an integral role in helping to achieve the Government’s green ambitions.”

    The Road to COP26 campaign is supported by the UK Government’s Department for International Trade and is aiming to promote the UK’s domestic hydrogen and fuel cell industry in the run up to the COP26 climate conference, taking place in Glasgow between 1-12 November 2021.

Другие новости по темам: hydrogen, government, alternative fuel, energy  


