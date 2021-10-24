  • Home
  • 2021 October 24 13:24

    CDWE signs ECA for the provision of pin piles with EEW for Hailong project

    CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), Taiwan’s first offshore wind EPCI contractor is well on track with its procurement program for the Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm. After signing its first Exclusivity Capacity Agreement (ECA) with the leading Taiwanese fabricator CSBC, for the provision of pin piles for the 300 MW Hai Long 2A site early May this year, CDWE is delighted to further announce to have signed an ECA for the supply of 156 pin piles with EEW Korean Heavy Pipe Construction for the 744 MW Hai Long 2B and 3 sites.

    The Hai Long wind farm will be built around 50 kilometres off Taiwan’s coast, in water depths of up to 55 meters and the foundations being specifically tailored to the characteristics of Taiwan’s seabed and Hai Long wind farm conditions.

    CDWE, as the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) Contractor for the Hai Long offshore wind farm, is ambitious in selecting the best qualified fabricator which is beneficial for this complex and challenging project and is working closely with EEW under a rigorous timeline for the project.

    Marco Kanaar, Project Director of CDWE, indicates, “We are very glad that CDWE, in close cooperation with the Hai Long team, is moving on a steady pace and on schedule with its procurement program for the Hai long project. In EEW we are confident to have found a strong partner with a vast track record of proven capabilities and skills and we look forward to reaching the next milestone of signing the full fabrication contract and subsequently enter into the execution phase of the project all together.

    Felipe Montero, Project Director of Hai Long Offshore Wind, comments: “The selection of a preferred supplier for our pin piles for HL2B and HL3 is another key milestone achieved in our path towards Financial Close and into execution and we’re delighted to now have EEW as the preferred supplier for this scope. They have an impressive track record and are one of the most respected suppliers of steel structures in offshore wind. With their very strong set up in the APAC region we’re confident they’ll do an excellent job for Hai Long. I’d also like to thank our partner CDWE for their excellent work in securing another key supplier for our project.”

    Henrik Neumann, Project Director of EEW stated, “We’re thrilled to be selected for the supply of Pin Piles for the prestigious Hai Long Offshore Wind Project. We highly appreciate the trust put in our state of the art fabrication set up in the APAC region by CDWE and Hai Long Project. This is another great milestone to further contribute to the Green Energy Transition in Taiwan.

    Combining the strength of the extensive global track record and pioneering accomplishment in Offshore Wind over the past decades, EEW is deeply committed in developing and providing tailor-made green energy solutions in close cooperation with our valued customers.”

    Hai Long Offshore Wind, a consortium comprising Canadian-based independent power producer Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte., Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will be developed in three stages, with construction expected to begin in 2023 and commissioning in 2025. Three separate grid allocations include Hai Long 2A (300 MW), Hai Long 2A (232 MW), and Hai Long 3 (512 MW).


    ABOUT CDWE
    CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co. Ltd.(CDWE), Taiwan’s first offshore wind EPCI contractor, was established in 2019 by CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME Offshore, a subsidiary of the DEME Group. Combining the knowledge and experience of both companies, CDWE offers solutions for the construction of offshore wind farms in Taiwan, from transport and installation activities to full Balance of Plant projects. In the near future, CDWE will introduce ‘Green Jade’, the first Taiwanese-owned and -flagged offshore wind installation vessel. This next generation floating DP3 heavy lift asset features an exceptional combination of high transport and load capacity, impressive lifting heights and green technology.

