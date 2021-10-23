  • Home
    Viking begins sailing from Port Everglades for 2021-2022 winter season

    Viking will sail from Port Everglades for the first time beginning today, Wednesday, October 20 with the 930-guest Viking Orion. The identical sister ship, Viking Star, will begin sailing from Port Everglades on Saturday, November 6. Both ships will sail on a variety of itineraries in the Caribbean and Central America through 2022.

    "Viking's arrival diversifies Port Everglades' fleet with a new brand that focuses on history, culture and exploration for curious travelers," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. "We are honored that Viking has selected Port Everglades for their 2021-2022 winter cruise season and wish them great success in the Florida-Caribbean market."

    Originally a river cruise line, Viking has launched seven ocean ships since 2015 - and was recently rated the #1 River Cruise Line and #1 Ocean Cruise Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking Orion, which debuted in 2018, and Viking Star, which debuted in 2015, are both 745-feet long with a 94.5 beam (width).

    About Viking

    Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests The Thinking Person's Cruise® in contrast to mainstream cruises. With more than 250 awards to its name, Viking has been rated the #1 River Cruise Line and #1 Ocean Cruise Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking has also been consistently rated the #1 ocean cruise line and one of the best river cruise lines in Travel + Leisure's "World's Best" Awards.

    About Port Everglades

    Port Everglades has everything under the sun from Caribbean cruises to world voyages to fast ferry getaways - all from vacation paradise of Greater Fort Lauderdale. Port Everglades' enviable location in the heart of South Florida and the neighboring Caribbean, makes it one of the three busiest cruise ports in the world, hosting nearly 4 million passengers annually (pre-pandemic). Guests enjoy the Port's proximity to three international airports including and rapidly growing Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) less than two miles away. For pre- and post-cruise stays, Port Everglades is a short drive to sweeping beachfronts, a vibrant art scene, world-class restaurants, craft breweries, entertainment, shopping, casinos, and family-friendly activities - including the Port's namesake, the Florida Everglades.

