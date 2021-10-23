  • Home
  • News
  • Maritime NZ launches latest No Excuses on-water boating safety campaign
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 23 13:12

    Maritime NZ launches latest No Excuses on-water boating safety campaign

    Recreational boaties on the water, who are not wearing lifejackets or travelling at a safe speed, should expect to be questioned by harbourmasters and Maritime NZ as the annual No Excuses on-water compliance campaign gets underway.

    The campaign, which runs from 23 October to 31 March next year, encourages boaties to wear lifejackets and travel at a safe speed. Fines of up to $300 are able to be handed out to boaties for breaches of regional council bylaws and national maritime rules.

    Baz Kirk, Maritime NZ Manager Sector Engagement and Collaboration, said last weekend’s tragedy at the Manukau Bar is a tragic reminder about the inherent dangers of recreational boating.

    “Data from the last five years of the campaign shows that on average 95% of boats have lifejackets on board.  However, the number of lifejackets being worn, when legally required, decreased from 89% to 80% which is concerning.

    “No matter the conditions, boaties should wear a life jacket at all times. It can make the difference between life or death,” said Mr Kirk.

    No Excuses began in the summer of 2016 with Maritime NZ and eight councils. This has increased to 18 partners in 2021.

    Amanda Kerr, Nelson Maritime Officer, Maritime NZ, said the campaign is a great opportunity to connect with boaties and remind them of the essentials.

    “We know 98 lives were lost on the water over the last six years of which 55% could have been prevented if life jackets were worn. The majority of those who died ended up in the water from falling overboard, the vessel capsizing or being swamped,” said Ms Kerr.

    The No Excuses campaign will run for five random days in each region over the summer season. This will not be publicised. In addition, harbourmasters will be out on the water constantly checking on boaties to ensure they are wearing life jackets and travelling at safe speeds.

    The No Excuses campaign is funded via a safer boating grant, administered by Maritime NZ, with funds provided by the government from Fuel Excise Duty (FED). FED funding supports No Excuses and other recreational boating safety initiatives, including regional programmes focused on promoting safer boating. The No Excuses on-water compliance campaign will be conducted on five random days in each region from 23 October 2021 until 31 March 2022.

Другие новости по темам: campaign, Maritime New Zealand  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 23

14:32 Viking begins sailing from Port Everglades for 2021-2022 winter season
13:12 Maritime NZ launches latest No Excuses on-water boating safety campaign
12:41 Governor Ron DeSantis: Florida’s seaports are open and ready to meet holiday demands
11:34 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
10:49 USCG interdicts 3 lanchas illegally fishing US waters

2021 October 22

18:01 RS provides the designers with a tool for automated check of hull structures
17:40 IADC supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
17:15 EXMAR and LATTICE announce joint development of CO2 carrier
16:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 12% in 10M’21
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Silk Road Fund agree to establish cooperative strategic relationship
15:12 Port of Salalah partners with Maersk to launch a new end-to-end logistics service to Yemen through the Al-Mazyunah free zone
14:58 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 38% more people in 9M'2021
14:22 North Sea Port makes up for pandemic losses step by step in the first nine months of 2021
13:22 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 46th fast response cutter ahead of schedule despite direct hit from hurricane Ida
12:32 Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year
12:28 Navigation season officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
12:01 GTT is selected by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels
11:49 Austal Australia delivers 13th Guardian-class Patrol Boat
11:22 Hyundai Heavy Industries awards no objection letter to Gazpromneft Ocean oils
10:21 Singapore crowned as the “Best Global Seaport” for the first time and won "Best Seaport in Asia" for the 33rd time
10:11 Delegation of MOL shipbuilding company visits Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
09:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Oct 22
09:27 Crude oil prices decrease following the growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of October 21

2021 October 21

18:26 Mermaid contract awards in Thailand, Angola and Saudi Arabia total 120 million USD
18:02 Non-self-propelled dredgers of Project 4395 laid down in Gorodets for Russian IWW Basin Administrations
17:46 Magseis Fairfield enters strategic collaboration with PGS for the hybrid towed streamer and OBN market
17:31 HELCOM adopts the updated Baltic Sea Action Plan, charting a way forward for a healthy Baltic Sea
17:16 DP World launches CARGOES Logistics
16:30 Proman and Stena jointly develop methanol as the pathway to sustainable shipping
16:14 APM Terminals and ZPMC enter into strategic alliance
15:33 MPC Container Ships ASA secures new financing facility, agrees on sale of six vessels and provides update on charter fixtures
15:32 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
15:03 NYK and Japan Marine Science to introduce and promote new mooring system to Japan ports together with Trelleborg Marine Systems
14:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 42, 2021
14:03 NYK delivers new LNG carrier LNG Endeavour to TotalEnergies
13:49 Global Ports Investments published its Q3 and 9m 2021 operational results
13:28 Seaspan Ferries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through using carbon-neutral Renewable Natural Gas in LNG-powered vessels
13:18 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year
12:34 Dmitry Pankov appointed as new CEO of Management Company Delo
12:11 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume exceeds 903,000 TEUs in September 2021
11:53 Hydrographic Company installs first buoys with AIS receivers on the Northern Sea Route
11:32 Challenges and optimism: Mixed views from ports industry on business outlook
11:09 DP World is officially named Port Operator of the Year at 2021 Multimodal Award
10:39 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt offers IMO EEXI compliant Shaft Power Limitation solution
10:08 The Ocean Cleanup starts removal of plastic from Great Pacific Garbage Patch with System 002
09:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Oct 21
09:50 Contract signed for Phase 2 of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem construction project
09:35 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:18 LR Digital Twin approval for Samsung Heavy Industries
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of October 20
08:01 Aker Solutions wins FEED for Wisting FPSO

2021 October 20

18:51 Intellian and Inmarsat launch industry’s newest FleetBroadband terminals
18:31 Oceangate’s 2021 titanic survey expedition connected by Inmarsat satellite communications
18:11 P&O Ferries launches comprehensive Customs Clearance Service
17:46 Kongsberg launches new Kognifai Marketplace
17:06 Rolls-Royce plans to partner the Indian Navy for its ‘Fleet of the Future’
16:35 MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with Mitsui E&S and Mitsui O.S.K.
16:23 “K” LINE successfully separates and captures CO2 from exhaust gas in world’s first CO2 capture plant on vessel
16:02 Seanergy Maritime announces acquisition of its 17th Capesize vessel