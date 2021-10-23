2021 October 23 11:34

Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO

Ecochlor, Inc. announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (BOD) has appointed Andrew Marshall as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company as of today.



Steve Candito will continue to support the company as a senior advisor to the Ecochlor BOD and leadership team. Mr. Candito expressed his confidence in the appointment of Andrew Marshall in a released statement: “When Andrew joined Ecochlor in 2019 as Vice President of Business Development he started the process of reshaping our international sales team as well as assisting in transforming the core of our business and growth strategy into the success that it is today! He was instrumental in expanding our product line into both tank cleaning via a novel gas-freeing technology, and small capacity ballast water management systems (BWMS) using UV technology whilst also leading the EcoOne™ Type Approval Task Force. His track record and depth of experience in the maritime business make him an ideal leader for Ecochlor at this time and into the future as we continue to leverage and build the Company to next level.”



Mr. Marshal has more than 30 years of experience in developing and launching emerging technologies. He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in international business development. Prior to Ecochlor, Mr. Marshall served as the owner of Marshall Global Consulting, Ltd., the CEO of Coldharbour Marine and the COO of Spectral Fusion Technologies.



As CEO, Mr. Marshall will be the primary intermediary between the company and the BOD. He will be responsible for communicating on behalf of the Company, with shareholders and potential investors in addition to implementing a high-level corporate strategy in line with the organization’s vision and mission.



“I am honored for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of highly-dedicated and talented professionals,” said Mr. Marshall. Under Steve’s [Candito] guidance, the Company has grown from a startup to a leading BWMS company and we have made meaningful progress toward realizing our top company priorities and goals. During his tenure, we have made significant advancement in the improvement of our operating efficiencies, strengthen our market penetration and brand, as well as increasing our service and chemical resupply locations across the globe. I am fortunate to be able to continue to build on the foundation that he has built along with the rest of the Ecochlor team.”

About Ecochlor:



Ecochlor, Inc. was founded in 2001 to provide a simple, reliable, cost-effective, easy to use ballast water management system for the maritime industry. From the first ballast operation and every one thereafter, Ecochlor technicians analyze data to ensure system operability – currently 98% of Ecochlor’s installed systems are operational. Ecochlor’s renowned post installation Service and Chemical Resupply Team are sent on board approximately twice a year for chemical resupply and to support the ship’s crew in training and equipment maintenance; this comprehensive service offers shipowners the “best in class” global service they need for BWMS compliance for the life of the vessel. Drawing on 20 years of experience in the BWMS market, Ecochlor continues to expand and diversify through our “Green Marine” platform in collaboration with innovative maritime business providers.