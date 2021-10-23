  • Home
  • News
  • Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 23 11:34

    Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO

    Ecochlor, Inc. announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (BOD) has appointed Andrew Marshall as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company as of today.

    Steve Candito will continue to support the company as a senior advisor to the Ecochlor BOD and leadership team. Mr. Candito expressed his confidence in the appointment of Andrew Marshall in a released statement: “When Andrew joined Ecochlor in 2019 as Vice President of Business Development he started the process of reshaping our international sales team as well as assisting in transforming the core of our business and growth strategy into the success that it is today! He was instrumental in expanding our product line into both tank cleaning via a novel gas-freeing technology, and small capacity ballast water management systems (BWMS) using UV technology whilst also leading the EcoOne™ Type Approval Task Force. His track record and depth of experience in the maritime business make him an ideal leader for Ecochlor at this time and into the future as we continue to leverage and build the Company to next level.”

    Mr. Marshal has more than 30 years of experience in developing and launching emerging technologies. He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in international business development. Prior to Ecochlor, Mr. Marshall served as the owner of Marshall Global Consulting, Ltd., the CEO of Coldharbour Marine and the COO of Spectral Fusion Technologies.

    As CEO, Mr. Marshall will be the primary intermediary between the company and the BOD. He will be responsible for communicating on behalf of the Company, with shareholders and potential investors in addition to implementing a high-level corporate strategy in line with the organization’s vision and mission.

    “I am honored for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of highly-dedicated and talented professionals,” said Mr. Marshall. Under Steve’s [Candito] guidance, the Company has grown from a startup to a leading BWMS company and we have made meaningful progress toward realizing our top company priorities and goals. During his tenure, we have made significant advancement in the improvement of our operating efficiencies, strengthen our market penetration and brand, as well as increasing our service and chemical resupply locations across the globe. I am fortunate to be able to continue to build on the foundation that he has built along with the rest of the Ecochlor team.”

    About Ecochlor:

    Ecochlor, Inc. was founded in 2001 to provide a simple, reliable, cost-effective, easy to use ballast water management system for the maritime industry.  From the first ballast operation and every one thereafter, Ecochlor technicians analyze data to ensure system operability – currently 98% of Ecochlor’s installed systems are operational. Ecochlor’s renowned post installation Service and Chemical Resupply Team are sent on board approximately twice a year for chemical resupply and to support the ship’s crew in training and equipment maintenance; this comprehensive service offers shipowners the “best in class” global service they need for BWMS compliance for the life of the vessel.  Drawing on 20 years of experience in the BWMS market, Ecochlor continues to expand and diversify through our “Green Marine” platform in collaboration with innovative maritime business providers.

Другие новости по темам: ballast water management, Ecochlor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 23

14:32 Viking begins sailing from Port Everglades for 2021-2022 winter season
13:12 Maritime NZ launches latest No Excuses on-water boating safety campaign
12:41 Governor Ron DeSantis: Florida’s seaports are open and ready to meet holiday demands
11:34 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
10:49 USCG interdicts 3 lanchas illegally fishing US waters

2021 October 22

18:01 RS provides the designers with a tool for automated check of hull structures
17:40 IADC supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
17:15 EXMAR and LATTICE announce joint development of CO2 carrier
16:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 12% in 10M’21
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Silk Road Fund agree to establish cooperative strategic relationship
15:12 Port of Salalah partners with Maersk to launch a new end-to-end logistics service to Yemen through the Al-Mazyunah free zone
14:58 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 38% more people in 9M'2021
14:22 North Sea Port makes up for pandemic losses step by step in the first nine months of 2021
13:22 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 46th fast response cutter ahead of schedule despite direct hit from hurricane Ida
12:32 Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year
12:28 Navigation season officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
12:01 GTT is selected by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels
11:49 Austal Australia delivers 13th Guardian-class Patrol Boat
11:22 Hyundai Heavy Industries awards no objection letter to Gazpromneft Ocean oils
10:21 Singapore crowned as the “Best Global Seaport” for the first time and won "Best Seaport in Asia" for the 33rd time
10:11 Delegation of MOL shipbuilding company visits Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
09:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Oct 22
09:27 Crude oil prices decrease following the growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of October 21

2021 October 21

18:26 Mermaid contract awards in Thailand, Angola and Saudi Arabia total 120 million USD
18:02 Non-self-propelled dredgers of Project 4395 laid down in Gorodets for Russian IWW Basin Administrations
17:46 Magseis Fairfield enters strategic collaboration with PGS for the hybrid towed streamer and OBN market
17:31 HELCOM adopts the updated Baltic Sea Action Plan, charting a way forward for a healthy Baltic Sea
17:16 DP World launches CARGOES Logistics
16:30 Proman and Stena jointly develop methanol as the pathway to sustainable shipping
16:14 APM Terminals and ZPMC enter into strategic alliance
15:33 MPC Container Ships ASA secures new financing facility, agrees on sale of six vessels and provides update on charter fixtures
15:32 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
15:03 NYK and Japan Marine Science to introduce and promote new mooring system to Japan ports together with Trelleborg Marine Systems
14:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 42, 2021
14:03 NYK delivers new LNG carrier LNG Endeavour to TotalEnergies
13:49 Global Ports Investments published its Q3 and 9m 2021 operational results
13:28 Seaspan Ferries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through using carbon-neutral Renewable Natural Gas in LNG-powered vessels
13:18 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year
12:34 Dmitry Pankov appointed as new CEO of Management Company Delo
12:11 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume exceeds 903,000 TEUs in September 2021
11:53 Hydrographic Company installs first buoys with AIS receivers on the Northern Sea Route
11:32 Challenges and optimism: Mixed views from ports industry on business outlook
11:09 DP World is officially named Port Operator of the Year at 2021 Multimodal Award
10:39 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt offers IMO EEXI compliant Shaft Power Limitation solution
10:08 The Ocean Cleanup starts removal of plastic from Great Pacific Garbage Patch with System 002
09:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Oct 21
09:50 Contract signed for Phase 2 of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem construction project
09:35 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:18 LR Digital Twin approval for Samsung Heavy Industries
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of October 20
08:01 Aker Solutions wins FEED for Wisting FPSO

2021 October 20

18:51 Intellian and Inmarsat launch industry’s newest FleetBroadband terminals
18:31 Oceangate’s 2021 titanic survey expedition connected by Inmarsat satellite communications
18:11 P&O Ferries launches comprehensive Customs Clearance Service
17:46 Kongsberg launches new Kognifai Marketplace
17:06 Rolls-Royce plans to partner the Indian Navy for its ‘Fleet of the Future’
16:35 MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with Mitsui E&S and Mitsui O.S.K.
16:23 “K” LINE successfully separates and captures CO2 from exhaust gas in world’s first CO2 capture plant on vessel
16:02 Seanergy Maritime announces acquisition of its 17th Capesize vessel