2021 October 22 18:01

RS provides the designers with a tool for automated check of hull structures

RS introduces new software for checking the hull structure strength calculations.

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), a leading IACS member classification society, introduces the new ⍟DYSSEY software system for checking the hull structure strength calculations against requirements of the RS Rules.

⍟DYSSEY allows users to model hull structures with the required level of detail and perform calculations to verify compliance with the requirements for hull girder, local strength, buckling, ice strengthening and specific assessments for special ship types (e.g. tankers, bulk and gas carriers).

The new RS software system will help designers to optimize labour input while calculating and reduce the number of errors at the stage of preparation of technical documentation for submission to RS as well as to minimize the number of issues concerning application and interpretation of the Rules arising among designers. Provision of model created via ⍟DYSSEY software as a part of plan approval documentation set will reduce the process of calculations review to checking of the model compliance with the drawings.

The competitive advantage of ⍟DYSSEY software is the possibility to carry out ice strengthening calculations (shell plating, primary and deep members, plate structures, including automated determination of regions of ice strengthening with relevant calculation of ice loads) for RS ice classes, including requirements for double acting ships.

⍟DYSSEY software is in the industrial testing phase, however, the designs implemented using the software at this stage will be accepted by RS for review.

You can apply for distribution package at the RS official website at https://rs-class.org/en/services/odyssey-programm/. The software license is available for legal entities for a period of 6 months.

Federal Autonomous Institution "Russian Maritime Register of Shipping" (RS) is one of the leading classification societies. Established in 1913. The core of the RS activity is the development of dedicated class technical regulations – the Rules and providing technical advice for marine transport and oil-and-gas assets at all stages of their life cycle from design to decommissioning.

RS is recognized by maritime administrations of 68 flag states. International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) member since 1969. There are approximately 4,500 RS-classed units of various types and purposes, including large-capacity Arctic gas carriers and oil tankers, diesel-electric and nuclear icebreakers, multifunctional support vessels, as well as offshore oil‑and‑gas field development facilities.

Ship's hull is a challenging engineering system, and its design involves significant amount of calculations. In terms of safety of ship's operation, checking compliance of calculations with the requirements of the Rules is one of the major areas prioritized by the classification society during review of plan approval documentation. The RS rules regulate a wide range of issues in the design of hull structures, such as materials, design loads, location and properties of welds, dimensions of plating and members. Good hull design helps to strike a balance between sufficient safety of a ship and weight of its steel hull, both within the context of capital construction costs and carrying capacity.