2021 October 22 17:40

IADC supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner

International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) supported the proposal on holding the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” on 16-17 February 2022 and acts as the Congress Partner.



The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

Major customers of dredging works, FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom), provide their traditional support the Congress and annually share their plans at the event.

The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held in Moscow in February 2022. The Congress will include the 9th International Dredging Forum and the 5th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".



The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format.

IADC stands for the 'International Association of Dredging Companies' and is the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private dredging industry. IADC is dedicated to not only promoting the skills, integrity and reliability of its members, but also the dredging industry in general. IADC has over a hundred main and associated members. Together they represent the forefront of the dredging industry.

For participation terms and sponsorship packages, please apply to snitko@portnews.ru, av@portnews.ru