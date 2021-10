2021 October 22 16:27

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 12% in 10M’21

Transportation of agricultural goods and sulphur fell by almost a half

In almost 10 month of the year, cargo turnover on inland water ways of the Azov-Don Basin decreased by 12% to 7.5 million. Transportation of agricultural goods and sulphur has reduced by almost a half with the decrease demonstrated by other types of cargo as well.

Read more in the recent article >>>>