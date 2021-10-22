2021 October 22 17:15

EXMAR and LATTICE announce joint development of CO2 carrier

EXMAR and LATTICE Technology announced today that they have signed an agreement to jointly work on the development of a new type of CO carrier, according to the company's release.

The joint venture allows the two companies to combine their individual expertise; EXMAR as a leading player in the design, ownership and operation of innovative and efficient gas carriers and LATTICE Technology in creating innovative tank designs for CO₂ transport.

With the global need to decarbonize the atmosphere and our world economy heavily relying on a secure energy supply, one of the promising fast-track solutions to cover both opportunities is Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS). To achieve sustainable CCUS projects, there will be a need to transport CO₂ in an economical way and on a very large scale.

EXMAR and LATTICE Technology announce the signing of a joint development agreement for the design of a 40,500 m³ CO₂ carrier, which is also suitable for LPG and Ammonia transportation. The Joint Development Company will combine LATTICE’s innovative and efficient tank design for CO₂ transport together with EXMAR’s strong knowledge and experience in design and operation of innovative and efficient gas carriers.

A study proved that the patented LATTICE tank design, Lattice Pressure Vessel (LPV), provides the best solution for large-scale CO₂ transportation at low and medium pressures. The design and vessel size can be adjusted to meet all required transport volumes to ensure the most optimal logistical solution in the most cost-competitive way. The initial concept is a 195 meters long Panamax beam vessel with a cargo capacity of 40,500 m³. Such a vessel will be tailored to support CCUS projects with capacities ranging from 2 to 10 MTPA.

Additionally, a 3,000 m3 storage capacity for low CO₂ emitting fuels like LPG Ammonia or LNG has been foreseen.

The patented tank design will also provide the best storage solution for offshore CO₂ liquefaction or re-injection projects. The robust pressurized storage tanks can be made in an efficient shape fitting the ship hull and allowing for large storage capacity. An additional benefit for offshore storage is that the LPV design prevents sloshing problems even in the harshest environments.

About EXMAR:

EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. EXMAR’s mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first class business partners. EXMAR designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialized, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry. EXMAR is listed on Euronext Brussels (EXM) and is part of the BEL Small Index.

About LATTICE Technology:

LATTICE Technology provides an innovative containment solution called the LPV (Lattice Pressure Vessel), which is a ground-breaking free-form pressure tank for cargo tanks of liquefied gases (LPG/LNG/LH2/CO₂/Ammonia) for ships, terminals, production facilities and trailers, as well as standalone fuel tanks for ships, land vehicles, and flying vehicles. LATTICE Technology is located in Daejeon, South Korea with an office in Oslo, Norway.