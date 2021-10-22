2021 October 22 15:12

Port of Salalah partners with Maersk to launch a new end-to-end logistics service to Yemen through the Al-Mazyunah free zone

Port of Salalah, a major Arab Gulf regional gateway port and transshipment hub on the Arabian Sea, partnered with Maersk to launch a new multimodal transport solution to Al-Mazyunah free zone as part of their regional strategy. It aims to support the growth of SMEs in Oman and Yemen and attracting new investors, according to the company's release.

Designed to facilitate inland services, the new offering extends beyond the Port and includes securing customs clearances and bonded trucking services to Salalah and Al-Mazyunah free zones hubs under carrier haulage. The new service reduces lead time and allows access to multiple markets.

Port of Salalah, acts as a facilitator in anchoring Salalah as gateway to Yemen and the current initiative, in partnership with Maersk, ensures seamless cargo movement where the customer gets single window service till final delivery location. This will not only ensure increased efficiency to the customer but also has the potential to eliminate unexpected costs including line demurrage and port storage as an example. The dedicated team of experienced customer service personnel are always on call to ensure cargo is delivered safely and on schedule. In addition, the partnership offers multiple transport options allowing customers to access Mukalla, Aden and other inland destinations in Yemen.



As one of the world's most efficient transshipment ports, the new offering is well positioned to offer a range of customers a consolidated, digital, streamlined service. Salalah delivers world-class terminal capabilities including containers, liquid and dry bulk handling.

The Port of Salalah currently serves large volumes of multiple commodities through Al-Mazyunah free zone.



About Port of Salalah

The Port continues to actively contribute to Oman’s 2040 vision and objectives and support Oman’s economic diversification strategy.

Strategically located on the trade crossroads between Asia and Europe, and serving the markets of East Africa, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent and the Arabian Gulf – the Port of Salalah is operated by APM Terminals as part of the APM Terminals global terminal network. The port operates both a container terminal and a general cargo terminal.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals in the global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.