  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 22 12:32

    Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year

    After an unprecedented year in which cargo plunged sharply in the first half only to come roaring back, the Port of Los Angeles finished 2020 with a net reduction in air pollution, according to the company's release. The Port’s Inventory of Air Emissions for 2020 shows criteria pollutants fell slightly from 2019 levels, with diesel particulate matter (DPM) down 1%, nitrogen oxides (NOx) down 3% and sulfur oxides (SOx) down 1%.
     
    Due to the pandemic, container trade through the Port dropped 19% for the first five months of 2020. In the third quarter, the pendulum swung in the opposite direction, boosting container volume more than 50% through the remainder of the year. The final months of 2020 marked the start of ships going to anchorage awaiting their berth assignments. By the end of the year, more than 9.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through the Port – a slight drop from 2019, but still the fourth busiest year in Port history.
     
    The annual inventory measures the progress of the Port’s strategies for reducing pollution from all sources related to its operations — ships, trucks, locomotives, harbor craft and cargo handling equipment – and compares the data with emissions levels from the previous year and 2005, the inventory’s baseline year. Port-related emissions are tracked across much of the South Coast Air Basin and surrounding coastal waters. Regional, state and federal air regulatory agencies review the annual report to ensure the Port’s methodologies are accurate.
     
    Under normal conditions, very few ships wait at anchorage. However, a pandemic-induced consumer buying spree that began last summer and continues today has resulted in a record-level and sustained surge of imported goods through L.A. and other major ports worldwide. Under the Port’s standard protocol, at-anchorage emissions for all ships calling the Port are included in the emissions inventory.
     
    Other pandemic-driven impacts reflected in the 2020 report include a reduction in liquid bulk (tanker) vessel calls tied to the decline in regional fuel consumption, a slowdown in bulk cargo, and the total shutdown of cruise operations beginning March 15, 2020. Likewise, emissions from harbor craft fell, due primarily to the lack of business for excursion and ferry boats.
     
    The ongoing industry trend of fewer ship calls due to larger vessels carrying more cargo continued in 2020. The Port ended 2020 with 968 container ship calls —down 2% since 2019. Since 2005, container ships calls have dropped 35% and now average 88% more TEUs per vessel.
     
    Compliance with mandatory and voluntary pollution control reduction programs remains high, which also drives down vessel emissions. The measures include switching to cleanest-available low-sulfur fuel; using incentives to attract the newest, cleanest ships to the Port; and plugging most container, refrigerated cargo and cruise ships into shoreside electrical power at berth.
     
    Another positive trend is the ongoing turnover of the nearly 19,000 trucks registered to call at the Port. Today, 40% of the truck “drayage” fleet are 2014 or newer models, a sign that companies doing business at the Port continue to invest in the cleanest-available heavy-duty drayage trucks equipped with pollution control systems. The trend builds on the dramatic clean air gains from the Port’s Clean Truck Program, which eliminated all older, dirty pre-2007 trucks from the drayage fleet on Jan. 1, 2012. Any trucks new to Port service must be model year 2014 or newer.
     
    Likewise, railroads and terminal operators continue to upgrade locomotives and cargo handling equipment with cleaner engines. Nearly 28% of the 1,915 pieces of cargo handling equipment at the Port — cranes, yard tractors and other off-road vehicles — run on electricity or alternative fuels.
     
    The Port remains laser-focused on eliminating tailpipe emissions from cargo handling equipment by 2030 and drayage trucks by 2035. Both goals are essential to the Port’s larger goal of reducing port-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.
     
    While the Port has made progress in reducing GHG emissions, the rate of reduction has fluctuated annually. For 2020, GHGs were down 12%. “The technology that reduces particulate matter and nitrogen oxides can sometimes increase greenhouse gases,” said Cannon. “This makes our zero emissions demonstration projects all the more critical because they reduce both criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas levels.”
     
    The Port is either leading or participating in 16 regional projects with multiple partners to demonstrate low NOx and zero emissions trucks, yard tractors, forklifts and other equipment. The large-scale pilots include alternative fueling and charging infrastructure. The pandemic slowed some projects in 2020.
     
    The Port has already achieved its 2023 CAAP goals for reducing emissions of DPM by 77%, NOx by 59% and SOx by 93%. The Port hit its DPM target in 2012 and its NOx target in 2017. The Port also met and exceeded its SOx reduction goal in 2014, its original milestone for the 93% target. The Port also continues to surpass its 2020 goal of reducing health risk from port-related operations by 85%, first achieved in 2014.
     
    An analysis of the Port’s clean air gains on a per container basis shows emissions reduction measures are paying off as the cargo volumes grow. However, the ongoing cargo surge in 2021 has caused delays likely to upend some of the Port’s clean air progress.
     
    To reduce the current backlog of cargo in marine terminals and ships at anchorage waiting for berth assignments, the Port and its industry partners launched Accelerate Cargo L.A. to proactively arrange for faster pickup of import containers by cargo owners participating in the program. After meeting last week with President Biden and top trade and transportation officials, the Port announced it is also working with cargo owners and supply chain service providers to operate 24/7 in an effort to restore the unimpeded flow of cargo.
     
    North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Los Angeles  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 22

18:01 RS provides the designers with a tool for automated check of hull structures
17:40 IADC supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
17:15 EXMAR and LATTICE announce joint development of CO2 carrier
16:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 12% in 10M’21
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Silk Road Fund agree to establish cooperative strategic relationship
15:12 Port of Salalah partners with Maersk to launch a new end-to-end logistics service to Yemen through the Al-Mazyunah free zone
14:58 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 38% more people in 9M'2021
14:22 North Sea Port makes up for pandemic losses step by step in the first nine months of 2021
13:22 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 46th fast response cutter ahead of schedule despite direct hit from hurricane Ida
12:32 Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year
12:28 Navigation season officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
12:01 GTT is selected by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels
11:49 Austal Australia delivers 13th Guardian-class Patrol Boat
11:22 Hyundai Heavy Industries awards no objection letter to Gazpromneft Ocean oils
10:21 Singapore crowned as the “Best Global Seaport” for the first time and won "Best Seaport in Asia" for the 33rd time
10:11 Delegation of MOL shipbuilding company visits Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
09:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Oct 22
09:27 Crude oil prices decrease following the growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of October 21

2021 October 21

18:26 Mermaid contract awards in Thailand, Angola and Saudi Arabia total 120 million USD
18:02 Non-self-propelled dredgers of Project 4395 laid down in Gorodets for Russian IWW Basin Administrations
17:46 Magseis Fairfield enters strategic collaboration with PGS for the hybrid towed streamer and OBN market
17:31 HELCOM adopts the updated Baltic Sea Action Plan, charting a way forward for a healthy Baltic Sea
17:16 DP World launches CARGOES Logistics
16:30 Proman and Stena jointly develop methanol as the pathway to sustainable shipping
16:14 APM Terminals and ZPMC enter into strategic alliance
15:33 MPC Container Ships ASA secures new financing facility, agrees on sale of six vessels and provides update on charter fixtures
15:32 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
15:03 NYK and Japan Marine Science to introduce and promote new mooring system to Japan ports together with Trelleborg Marine Systems
14:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 42, 2021
14:03 NYK delivers new LNG carrier LNG Endeavour to TotalEnergies
13:49 Global Ports Investments published its Q3 and 9m 2021 operational results
13:28 Seaspan Ferries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through using carbon-neutral Renewable Natural Gas in LNG-powered vessels
13:18 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year
12:34 Dmitry Pankov appointed as new CEO of Management Company Delo
12:11 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume exceeds 903,000 TEUs in September 2021
11:53 Hydrographic Company installs first buoys with AIS receivers on the Northern Sea Route
11:32 Challenges and optimism: Mixed views from ports industry on business outlook
11:09 DP World is officially named Port Operator of the Year at 2021 Multimodal Award
10:39 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt offers IMO EEXI compliant Shaft Power Limitation solution
10:08 The Ocean Cleanup starts removal of plastic from Great Pacific Garbage Patch with System 002
09:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Oct 21
09:50 Contract signed for Phase 2 of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem construction project
09:35 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:18 LR Digital Twin approval for Samsung Heavy Industries
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of October 20
08:01 Aker Solutions wins FEED for Wisting FPSO

2021 October 20

18:51 Intellian and Inmarsat launch industry’s newest FleetBroadband terminals
18:31 Oceangate’s 2021 titanic survey expedition connected by Inmarsat satellite communications
18:11 P&O Ferries launches comprehensive Customs Clearance Service
17:46 Kongsberg launches new Kognifai Marketplace
17:06 Rolls-Royce plans to partner the Indian Navy for its ‘Fleet of the Future’
16:35 MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with Mitsui E&S and Mitsui O.S.K.
16:23 “K” LINE successfully separates and captures CO2 from exhaust gas in world’s first CO2 capture plant on vessel
16:02 Seanergy Maritime announces acquisition of its 17th Capesize vessel
15:44 Rates for container transportation expected to decrease in 2022
15:25 ENI and Fincantieri sign an agreement for initiatives to support the energy transition
15:02 Wärtsilä and Solvang to collaborate on retrofitting carbon capture and storage system on Clipper Eos
14:20 Port of Rotterdam appoints Allard Castelein for a third term
13:52 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of bulk carrier BBG GUILIN