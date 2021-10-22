2021 October 22 14:22

North Sea Port makes up for pandemic losses step by step in the first nine months of 2021

Over the first nine months of this year, the companies in North Sea Port recorded 51.3 million tons of seaborne cargo transhipment. That is 9% more than in the same period in 2020, according to the company's release.

In 2020, North Sea Port faced a 13% fall in seaborne cargo transhipment over the first nine months - in the midst of the pandemic - compared to the previous year. For the first nine months of 2021, it has recorded a significant turnaround, with seaborne cargo transhipment increasing by 9%.



Seaborne transhipment rose by 4.2 million tons (+9%) compared to the first nine months of 2020. Almost 3 million tons (+12%) of this increase is accounted for by dry bulk, with almost all product groups displaying growth (grains, coal, iron ore, cement). North Sea Port is very much a bulk port.

Liquid bulk (such as petroleum and chemical products) amounted to 12.9 million tons, an increase of 6.2%. The volume of ro-ro cargo was 2.6 million tons (+40.3%). Breakbulk declined (-1.2%, to 7 million tons), as did containers (-5.2%, to 1.8 million tons).

Overall, seaborne cargo transhipment in the first nine months was more positive than estimated. If cargo transhipment continues to increase at this rate, North Sea Port will match the record level of 2019 by the end of next year.



Inland navigation transhipment also rose, to 44 million tons (+7.9%). The increase was seen in all cargo types. Only container transhipment showed a decline (-34%).