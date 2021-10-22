2021 October 22 12:28

Navigation season officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW

Operation of aids to navigation suspended in the Lena Basin of Russia’s inland water ways from 22 October 2021. According to Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), most of ships arrived at winter lay-up points with the remaining seven ships to follow them.

Over the navigation season of 2021, 10,958 km of waterways were serviced by 72 buoy tender teams, 10 units of dredging equipment, three trawler teams and 10 channel survey teams. About 200 units of technical, auxiliary and transport fleet were involved.

