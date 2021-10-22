2021 October 22 12:01

GTT is selected by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for six new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels

GTT has been chosen by its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of six liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled container vessels, according to the company's release.

Used as a marine fuel, LNG is today the best industrial tool to preserve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulfur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship emissions by up to 20% of CO2 compared to a conventional ship.

Each LNG fuel tank will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment technology developed by GTT, demonstrating that GTT technology is as attractive for mid-size container vessels as for very large ones. The vessels deliveries are scheduled to occur between the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

In addition to the engineering services and technical assistance at the shipyard, GTT will assist the operator through every step of its first LNG-fueled projects: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels. Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. GTT will also offer its HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these six vessels with its “GTT Digital” platform, a “smart shipping” solution to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.