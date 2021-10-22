2021 October 22 11:22

Hyundai Heavy Industries awards no objection letter to Gazpromneft Ocean oils

Gazpromneft Lubricants have received the letter of no objection from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the use of Gazpromneft Ocean TPL 1240/1540/2040/3040 oils in four-stroke HiMSEN marine engines.

High-quality Gazpromneft Ocean oils provide maximum protection for engine parts and allow extending service intervals. The lubricants maintain viscosity under high mechanical and thermal stresses; optimal detergency level prevents deposits formation in engine. Products are also approved by other leading equipment manufacturers such as Wartsila, Daihatsu, Sulzer and Yanmar.

Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants Business Unit specialises in the production and sale of marine lubricants on the international market, with a product range including 43 branded oils and lubricants for all kinds of marine equipment.

Gazpromneft Ocean – marine lubricants produced by Gazpromneft-Lubricants at its own production sites. Product range includes 15 engine oils for two-stroke and four-stroke engines running at various fuel types. Wide portfolio allows bunkering all vessel types: icebreakers, petrol ships, bulks, ferries, cruise liners etc.