2021 October 22 10:11

Delegation of MOL shipbuilding company visits Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch

On October 18, 2021, the management of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Murmansk Branch held a meeting with representatives of the Japanese company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd, one of the leaders in the production of gas carrier vessels operating in difficult Arctic conditions, at the Murmansk Branch office.

According to Rosmorport’s press release, the delegation of the Japanese company got acquainted with the main activities of the Murmansk Branch, aspects of working process of the pilot divisions of the branch and the Kola Bay VTS, and the prospects for the development of navigation safety systems in the Ura Bay and the Kildin Strait.

Kenji Yokoi, Commercial Director of the MOL's Russian representative office, explained the purposes of the company’s delegation visit. Getting acquainted with practical conditions of the operation of vessels in the Arctic region will help the company to implement a project for the construction of a series of ice-class vessels and floating gas storage facilities for the needs of an integrated project for the production, liquefaction and supply of natural gas from the Yamal Peninsula (based on the South Tambey field) to the markets of the Asia-Pacific Region and Europe.