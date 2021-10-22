2021 October 22 10:21

Singapore crowned as the “Best Global Seaport” for the first time and won "Best Seaport in Asia" for the 33rd time

The Port of Singapore was announced as the “Best Global Seaport” at the 2021 Asia Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) held in Hong Kong on 21 October 2021. This is the first time that the Port of Singapore has received the accolade. In addition, the Port of Singapore was also named the “Best Seaport in Asia” for the 33rd time. The awards attest to the contributions by the Port of Singapore to the maritime sector and global supply chains, especially amid the pandemic.



“Thanks to the robust partnership with our stakeholders, the Port of Singapore continues to stay resilient as we play our part in keeping global supply chains running, even as the world continues to face challenges from COVID-19. We are humbled by the strong affirmation. We will strive to strengthen the Port of Singapore as a leading hub port,” said Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.



The annual AFLAS Awards is organised by freight and logistics publication, Asia Cargo News, to honour leading service providers in the supply chain community for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. Winners were determined by votes cast by readers of the publication.