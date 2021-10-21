2021 October 21 18:02

Non-self-propelled dredgers of Project 4395 laid down in Gorodets for Russian IWW Basin Administrations

Keel-laying of non-self-propelled suction hopper dredgers of Project 4395 (class notation - O 2.0 (Ice 10) A) has been held today, 21 October 2021, at the production facilities of Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation PJSC, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The vessels will be built under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.



The state customer of the shipbuilding project – FSI Rechvodput. The ship design was developed by a Rostov based design bureau Stapel.

The dredgers are intended for administrations of Russia’s IWW basins.

The dredger of 700 cbm/h in capacity will have a removable set of cutting devises. The vessel is designed for dredging sand, silt, sand and gravel mix, maintenance dredging in harbour basins and access channels and fairways, or for filling dams. The dredger will be equipped with a split hopper or can discharge dredged material through a 500-meter-long floating pipe or 100-m-long shore discharge pipe.

A total of 7 vessels of this design are to be built. In June 2021, acceptance/delivery certificate was signed for the lead non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395 intended for the Kama Basin Administration of Inland Water Ways. Two more dredgers are under construction at other shipyards. Two dredgers laid down today and two more to be laid down at other production facilities will complete the series.



The new dredgers will let maintain required depth on inland water ways to ensure safe navigation for passenger and cargo ships.

Under the state contract, the construction is to be completed in Q4’24.



Key particulars of the dredger: length: 54 m; beam: 10.5 m; depth – 3.65 m; draft fully laden: 1.3 m; crew – 28; dredging capacity - 700 cbm/h.

