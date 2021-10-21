Magseis Fairfield enters strategic collaboration with PGS for the hybrid towed streamer and OBN market

  • Home
    Magseis Fairfield has entered a strategic collaboration with PGS to address the growing hybrid towed streamer and OBN seismic market. The strategic collaboration has a global scope with initial focus on the North Sea, with a duration of one year with options to extend by two plus two years, according to the company's release.

    The hybrid market is defined as the contemporaneous use of towed streamer and ocean bottom node acquisition technologies.

    Magseis Fairfield is the global leading provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and data acquisition projects. The company has a flexible business model with full scale node operations, as well as lease and sale models. The Marine Autonomous Seismic System "MASS" nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enables market leading deployment speed and highly cost-efficient acquisition of data with exceptional quality.

