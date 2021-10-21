2021 October 21 16:30

Proman and Stena jointly develop methanol as the pathway to sustainable shipping

Proman, one of the world’s largest producers of methanol, has together with Stena, a privately owned shipping company operating approximately 140 vessels, are committed to jointly developing a Retrofit & Supply solution, enabling both Stena’s vessels as well as third party vessels to experience the immediate environmental benefits and greenhouse gas emission reductions delivered by methanol, according to the company's release.

By switching to this clean-burning fuel, methanol-powered vessels can lead the transition to a lower carbon future and significantly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions generated by conventional oil-based fuels bringing an immediate improvement in air quality around ports and shipping lanes. Sulphur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter emissions are practically eliminated, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reduced, and nitrogen oxides (NOx) is cut by ~60%. Furthermore, methanol’s biodegradable and water-soluble qualities significantly reduce the risk to marine environments.

Proman and Stena have uniquely complementary skills enabling them to jointly offer a turn-key solution for the shipping industry to benefit from a methanol-based pathway to a sustainable low-carbon future. In 2015 Stena was the first ship owner in the world to convert a large vessel to methanol power together with a current partner.

Since then, the vessel has been operated safely and conveniently, thereby demonstrating the potential of using methanol as a marine fuel. Methanol produced from natural gas brings an immediate CO2 reduction which will be further reduced to over 90% as renewable and sustainable methanol becomes more widely available as marine fuel.