2021 October 21 15:03

NYK and Japan Marine Science to introduce and promote new mooring system to Japan ports together with Trelleborg Marine Systems

NYK and NYK Group company Japan Marine Science Inc. (JMS) have concluded a consulting contract with Trelleborg Marine Systems (TMS), a group company of the Swedish polymer manufacturer Trelleborg AB, to introduce and promote to Japan ports mainly servicing bulk carriers the new mooring system DynaMoor, which enables ships to be moored at the port more safely.

Vessels are usually moored at ports by connecting the mooring line from the ship to the bit installed on the pier, but vessels often do not stay completely still during the mooring process because they are moved by sea swells and long-period waves. Moreover, hull shaking can escalate when the mooring lines and fenders (the cushioning materials installed on the sides of the pier) act as springs. Increased hull shaking can then force a vessel to evacuate from the port, thus resulting in a decrease of port operation efficiency.

Furthermore, heavy loads to the mooring line caused by hull shaking increases the risk of serious incidents, such as breaking of the mooring line.

Keeping constant tension on the mooring line has been considered to be effective in reducing hull shaking. However, this has not been realized much in Japan because it is difficult to adjust the tension of the mooring from the ship, and large-scale facilities are needed for adjusting tension from land. Additionally, as the size of ships has become larger in recent years, this hull shaking issue has become one that needs to be resolved to ensure the safety and efficiency of port operations.

To address this issue, NYK and JMS have concluded a consulting contract with Trelleborg Marine Systems to introduce in Japan ports DynaMoor, a load-balancing mooring system developed by TMS. DynaMoor can be installed on the pier, even in a small area, and connected with the mooring line from a ship. DynaMoor then adjusts the tension of the mooring line and keeps it constant using an electronically controlled hydraulic damper. The introduction of DynaMoor is expected to benefit port cargo operations by making them safer and more efficient. The system is also expected to contribute to a reduction in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions throughout the supply chain including emissions from moored vessels at the port.



In the future, NYK and JMS will conduct simulations of hull shaking at Japan ports and proceed with verifications of DynaMoor installed at these ports. The two companies will also provide advice to TMS to promote the use of DynaMoor at Japan ports servicing bulk carriers by making use of knowledge and experience of port characteristics, ship types, meteorological and oceanic conditions, and ship operations.

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities.

The conclusion of this consulting contract is part of the group’s activities aimed at solving social issues in the entire supply chain, aiming to improve safety not only when vessels sail at sea but also when they are moored at ports. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through such business strategy.