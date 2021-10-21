2021 October 21 14:03

NYK delivers new LNG carrier LNG Endeavour to TotalEnergies

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier LNG Endeavour, commercially managed by France LNG Shipping (a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG) and under a long-term charter contract with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd, was delivered on October 20. The vessel was built in Korea at SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd., Geoje, Korea, according to the company's release.

The LNG carrier is equipped with a WinGD X-DF diesel engine that can operate on fuel oil or boil off gas stored in its cargo tank. The vessel has a cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and a membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to reduce the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation).

Vessel Particulars

Length overall: about 293 meters

Breadth: about 45.8 meters

Gross tonnage: 115,408 tons

Main engine: X-DF diesel engine

Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Flag: France

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG principles into the company’s management strategy and promote activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through the company’s business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes the transportation of LNG, which is expected to be a low-carbon bridging fuel prior to the transition to future zero-emission fuels.