2021 October 21 12:34

Dmitry Pankov appointed as new CEO of Management Company Delo

Image source: Delo

Delo BoD satisfied the request of company CEO Executive Igor Yakovenko to relieve him of his position

The Board of Directors of Management Company Delo, the headquarters of Delo Group, satisfied the request of the Chief Executive Officer Igor Yakovenko to relieve him of his position for personal reasons, Delo says in its press release. Dmitry Pankov, who works in the Group for many years and since January 2020 held the position of Senior Vice President for Corporate Governance, Law and M&A, today was appointed the new CEO of the Management Company Delo.

Igor Yakovenko was appointed Senior Vice President for Operations at the Management Company and will also retain the position of Chief Executive Officer of DeloPorts, which consolidates the Group's stevedore assets in Novorossiysk.

“I am sincerely grateful to Igor Yakovenko, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Management Company Delo in one of the most difficult periods for us - in the spring of 2020. The scale of the pandemic was growing, and we having just acquired TransContainer were building it into the system of our assets. At the same time, DeloPorts itself continued to implement the largest investment program for the reconstruction of its terminals. As the time showed, we were not mistaken in our choice - at the head of Management Company Delo Igor Yakovenko showed his best qualities of a manager and organizer. The Group, continuing to successfully conduct its operations and develop even during the coronavirus pandemic, carried out all corporate consolidation procedures for TransContainer, adopted a long-term development strategy of Delo Group providing for strengthening its leadership positions in the container transportation market in Russia and neighboring countries, and also commissioned a deep-water berth at the grain terminal in Novorossiysk as scheduled” - said Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Delo Group Board of Directors.

“In the near future, Igor Yakovenko will continue to develop DeloPorts, were within the framework of the approved strategy we plan to implement a large-scale investment program and to strengthen its position as a leader in grain and container transshipment in the Azov-Black Sea basin,” - he added.

Dmitry Pankov has played a key role in the Group's growth strategy in recent years, preparing and implementing M&A deals.

“With the appointment of Dmitry Pankov, we are starting the next stage in the implementation of the Group's development strategy. Having adopted an organized and balanced system of assets from his predecessor, his task is firstly, to turn it into a single working mechanism, and secondly, it is to give impetus to organic and inorganic development to achieve the main goal of the strategy - national championship in the logistics market. We deliberately chose the new head of the Management Company from among the trusted and professional members of our team who have worked in Delo Group for decades: Dmitry Pankov is one of the leading managers and corporate lawyers in Russia, he has been working in the Group for a long time, he knows people and business processes perfectly and has sufficient knowledge, skills and professional authority among colleagues and in the business environment. The shareholders are confident that as CEO of the Management Company Delo Dmitry Pankov will complete with all the abovementioned ” - said Sergey Shishkarev.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.