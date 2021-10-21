  • Home
    Hydrographic Company installs first buoys with AIS receivers on the Northern Sea Route

    Image source: Hydrographic Company
    Pilot operation of a system monitoring functioning of aids to navigation on the Yenisey river to be launched in 2022

    FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) says it has placed buoys fitted with AIS receiving stations on the Seaway Canal, an approach way in the Gulf of Ob, the Kara Sea. Those are the first buoys with AIS receivers installed to ensure safe navigation on the Northern Sea Route.

    The buoys were placed in the framework of the Seaway Canal reconstruction after a new turn appeared in its northern part. Hydrographic Company placed 22 buoys, six of which are equipped with AIS receivers (at the entrance, at the exit and at the turn). Radio signals from those AIS stations let ships identify buoy type and location in any weather conditions. That contributes to navigation safety on the Seaway Canal in the conditions of intensified traffic. No buoys with AIS stations were earlier used on the Northern Sea Route.

    Following the buoys installation, they underwent open water testing to check location of buoys and their identification in day and night time. Ship traffic was not interrupted during the installation or testing.

    Hydrographic Company is set to further improve operation of buoys on the Northern Sea Route. “In the navigation season of 2022 we will start pilot operation of a system monitoring functioning of aids to navigation on the Yenisey river. The system allows for positioning of buoys and for their operation control. For that purpose, each buoy will be fitted with sensors collecting data on the state of electric energy sources and other characteristics. The data will be transmitted from buoy to buoy and accumulated in the shore based monitoring center”, tells Andrey Oleynikov, Chief Engineer, Hydrographic Company.

    According to the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), Automated Identification System (AIS) is to be installed on ships operating internationally, on passenger ships and on ships of large capacity. AIS equipment can be also installed on shore-based facilities.

    FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

