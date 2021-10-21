2021 October 21 09:52

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Oct 21

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) slightly increased on October 20:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 542.20 (+1.13)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 648.50 (+4.82)

MGO - USD/MT – 774.62 (+1.44)



As of October 20, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 13 (plus $ 20 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 13 (plus $ 32 the day before) and in Fujairah - plus $ 9 ($17 the day before). In Houston, the 380 HSFO fuel grade MABUX MBP Index 100% correlates with DBP (for the second day in a row). The most significant change was registered in Singapore – the decrease of $19.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on October 20 in all selected ports except of Fujairah. The overcharge ratio was: in Rotterdam - plus $5 (plus $10 the day before), in Singapore - plus $1 (plus $7), in Houston - plus $ 1 (plus $ 2). In Fujairah MABUX MBP / DBP Index was undercharged by minus $9 (minus $8 the day before). The most significant changes October 20 was also registered in Singapore – minus $ 6.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 19 in all selected ports except of Houston: in Rotterdam - minus $ 36 (no changes), minus $ 34 (minus $33) in Singapore, minus $ 28 (minus $ 39) in Fujairah. In Houston this kind of fuel was overcharged by $12 (plus $13 the day before) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Fujairah - the increase of $11 compared to the day before.



We expect global bunker prices may slightly increase today: prices for 380 HSFO may increase by 2-4 USD/MT, for VLSFO may rise by 3-5 USD/MT, prices for MGO may add 3-5 USD/MT



