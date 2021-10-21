  • Home
  2021 October 21

    DP World is officially named Port Operator of the Year at 2021 Multimodal Award

    DP World in the UK has this week been named Port Operator of the Year at the logistics sector’s leading awards ceremony.

    The Multimodal Awards recognize excellence in air, road, rail, maritime, and freight forwarding services and are voted for by the thousands of readers of the Multimodal Newsletter and exhibitors and visitors to the annual Multimodal conference at Birmingham’s NEC.  Former England manager Kevin Keegan hosted the night, attended by 800 leading figures in the sector.

    DP World, the leading global provider of smart logistics solutions, beat competition from seven other finalists to win the Port Operator of the Year Award, sponsored by the British Ports Association. DP World in the UK’s Commercial Director, Aart Hille Ris Lambers, was also named Multimodal 2021 Personality of the Year.

    Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association, said: “I am delighted to present this award to DP World in the UK as a fitting tribute to their work at both Southampton and London Gateway in keeping trade flowing during the last 18 months. Everyone in their team should be proud.”

    Ernst Schulze, UK Chief Executive of DP World, said: “I would like to thank our people whose magnificent performance in the last 18 months made this award possible. DP World in the UK is at the heart of Britain’s trading future, providing the right trading infrastructure and smart logistical solutions for our customers. We believe in the UK market and have the ambition and the resources to boost growth, support businesses, create jobs and improve living standards.”

    “We operate the country’s smartest logistics hubs: two deep water ports with freight rail terminals at Southampton and London Gateway, a rapidly expanding logistics park on the doorstep of the capital and the economic benefits that come from our participation in the new Thames Freeport, all supported by an advanced software business providing online links to customers and border control. These unique and integrated assets make us the number one choice for supply chain resilience and I look forward to working with our customers to keep trade flowing in the next 18 months.”

    About DP World in the UK

    DP World in the UK is at the heart of Britain’s trading future, providing the right trading infrastructure and smart logistics solutions for our customers. We believe in the UK market and have the ambition and resources to boost growth, support businesses, create jobs and improve living standards.

    We have created a high-quality integrated business – two deep water ports with freight rail terminals at London Gateway and Southampton, a rapidly expanding logistics park, and an advanced software business providing online links to customers and border control.

    About DP World

    We are the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to maritime services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions. We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 128 business units in 60 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work. Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 53,000 employees from 131 countries are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnerships. We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading technology to further broaden our digital vision to disrupt world trade and create the smartest, most efficient and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

2021 October 21

