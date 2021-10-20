  • Home
  • 2021 October 20 18:51

    Intellian and Inmarsat launch industry’s newest FleetBroadband terminals

    Intellian has received type approval from Inmarsat for its new FB250 and Fleet One L-band terminals, making it one of the first to market with user terminals for operation on Inmarsat’s innovation catalyst L-band network, ELERA, according to the company's release. The FB250 is a multi-functional terminal, either acting as a stand-alone primary communications terminal or combining with Intellian’s market-leading GX60NX and GX100NX to create the perfect Fleet Xpress (FX) solution. The Fleet One terminal provides an easy-to-install, reliable voice and data solution, ideal for smaller fishing and leisure vessels.

    Intellian’s FB250 User Terminal is a compact, best-of-both-worlds solution for vessel operations, safety and crew welfare, and is the most innovative and feature-rich FleetBroadband 250 terminal on the market. Enabling simultaneous voice and data connectivity up to 284kbps, the FB250’s class-leading features and future-proofed technology deliver a far more cost-effective long-term investment than competing systems using terminal designs that, in many cases, are now many years old. The FB250’s features include a built-in firewall, analog and digital voice lines, soft PABX and a WAN port, which will support existing and future terrestrial networks such as 3G/LTE/5G and more.

    Ideally suited to take advantage of and deliver optimal results from Inmarsat’s springboard for innovation, the ELERA L-band network, the FB250 represents a robust choice for a range of data critical maritime applications, including IoT, smart shipping, ocean monitoring and green energy initiatives.

    FleetBroadband, together with the Global Xpress (GX) service, makes up Inmarsat’s very popular maritime solution FX, combining the reliability and resiliency of L-band with the speeds of Ka-band. The new FB250 has been engineered to perfectly complement Intellian’s highly successful GXNX series of Ka-band antennas, creating the most innovative FX product offering on the market.

    This makes it an ideal solution for new build vessels, providing a future-proof solution that is both versatile and cost effective. As a result, the FB250 is expected to be of particular interest to shipyards and boost Intellian’s already thriving sales in this sector.

    Meanwhile, Intellian’s Fleet One terminal represents a lightweight, dependable and affordable solution for simultaneous voice and data connectivity of up to 150kbps on smaller vessels. An ideal product for those operating beyond terrestrial coverage, whether as seasonal users or simply not in need of the capabilities of higher-end satellite communications, the terminal guarantees peace of mind with secure, unbroken access at any time for safety alerts, navigational warnings, emails, internet-based messaging and voice calls.

    The FB250 and Fleet One are designed to be robust, compact, lightweight and simple to install, deploying only a single RF cable for connection between the antenna and below deck unit (BDU). The built-in AptusLX management and control software can be accessed using a laptop or smart device via Wi-Fi or LAN, enabling swift and straightforward commissioning and management. The terminals work seamlessly with Inmarsat’s 505 Emergency Calling service; an indispensable free resource which will instantly patch calls directly through to an MRCC (Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre) in the event of an emergency.

    Both products are available to purchase from Intellian immediately and will be stocked in regional warehouses, providing unparalleled speed of delivery and reduced freight costs to partners and customers.

    About Inmarsat

    Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

    The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

    Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

    About Intellian Technologies, Inc

    Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. As the crucial link between satellite networks and millions of people on Earth, Intellian’s leading technology and antennas empower global connectivity across oceans and continents, organizations and communities. Strategic thinking, an obsession with quality and a proven ability to deliver enables Intellian to invent for the future, creating mutual success for partners and customers as the world’s connectivity needs evolve.

