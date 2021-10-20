2021 October 20 18:11

P&O Ferries launches comprehensive Customs Clearance Service

P&O FERRIES has announced the launch of a new Customs Clearance Service, designed to strengthen their integrated end-to-end product offering by delivering seamless communication between customers, booking offices and Customs Clearance departments.

Led by industry experts and operated by trained Freight Booking Office personnel, the new service is equipped to assist customers with empty declaration requirements from this month, providing tailored support throughout the last quarter of 2021.

As international trade continues to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, the service will develop the provision of smart logistics solutions, ensuring customers are prepared for evolving requirements and future regulatory changes. With the UK Government Brexit changes scheduled to be implemented from 1 January 2022, P&O Ferries is also developing a range of digital solutions to help customers with their requirements, which will be rolled out in phases in the months ahead.

The Customs Clearance Service – created in response to rapidly rising market demand – is able to provide import and export clearance coverage to any company, on any shipping route, seven days a week. All port import and export operations, including DeepSea, RORO and LOLO feeder will have access to declaration support, Safety and Security data input assistance, and UK Port platforms. Payment of duties and completion of transit forms will also be available, increasing efficiency, transparency and control throughout supply chains.

By building on its extensive experience in the provision of specialist customs services, P&O Ferries will enable customers to eliminate unnecessary complications, delays and costs by facilitating the correct and compliant declaration of cargo.

