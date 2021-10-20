  • Home
  • 2021 October 20 17:46

    Kongsberg launches new Kognifai Marketplace

    Kongsberg Digital is launching their new frontend to their maritime digital ecosystem, the Kognifai Marketplace. The marketplace will support ship owners and operators on their path to operational excellence by providing easy access to market-leading digital applications, according to the company's release.
     
    On the Kognifai Marketplace customers can choose from numerous powerful applications that turn their vessel data into value. This will enable the industry to accelerate performance and sustainability efforts and increase profitability through utilizing new technologies and innovation. The applications are covering a wide range of solutions from maintenance optimization and equipment monitoring, fuel management, route and voyage planning to market intelligence.

    All applications on the Kognifai Marketplace are supported by Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight secure data infrastructure. Vessel Insight is delivered as a subscription-based service, which means no need for large up-front investments and costly updates.

