2021 October 20 15:44

Rates for container transportation expected to decrease in 2022

Rates for transportation of containers is expected to decrease in 2022-2023, container market players participating in the dedicated conference held in Saint-Petersburg say according to IAA PortNews correspondent.



Aleksey Kravchenko, FESCO Director, Sales and Business Development, says the decrease of rates can be expected from the middle of 2022 but they will still remain higher than those of pre-crisis period. The coming two months are likely to see the continued growth of the rates, he says.



According to the expert, the year of 2022 can see the excess of fitting flat cars, containers and fleet capacity which is to affect the rates of container cargo transportation.



“Container companies seeing surplus of financial results invest in transport assets... We see a risk of excessive transport assets, flat cars, containers, ships that can appear in the mid-term already”, said Aleksey Kravchenko.



He forecasts container exports to grow faster than imports thus leading to an imbalance. FESCO expects container transportation to make 14% in 2021 and 9% in 2022.



Ivan Atemasov, General Director of Eurosib SPb-TS, said in his turn that the surge of container shipping was driven by higher focus of consumers on physical products due to less travelling and vising of various events amid the pandemic.



“Next year we expect the growth (of container cargo transportation - Ed.) of about 10%. Nevertheless, we believe that the product quality, timely shipments, compliance with delivery terms and price will be the factors of influence starting from the next year”, said Ivan Atemasov.



