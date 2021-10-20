2021 October 20 16:35

MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with Mitsui E&S and Mitsui O.S.K.

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. (MES-M) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) regarding the low-speed, ammonia-fueled main engine that MAN Energy Solutions is currently developing.

The MoU provides for keeping MOL and MES-M updated on MAN Energy Solutions’ progress in this regard, with the ultimate intention of creating the basis for a more detailed LoI (Letter of Intent) leading to an actual purchasing contract for an ammonia-burning engine during 2023.

The signatories of the memorandum were: Yoshihiko Sugimoto, General Manager Technical Division, Technology Innovation Unit, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.; Yusuke Sakimoto, Executive Officer, General Manager of Diesel Engine Division, Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd.; and for MAN Energy Solutions: Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke; and Brian Østergaard Sørensen, Vice President, Head of Research and Development, Two-Stroke.



About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

MOL was founded in 1884, and is headquartered in Tokyo. MOL is a leading company in the ocean shipping industry, operating a fleet of about 800 vessels to transport various commodities such as resources, energy, raw materials, and products. Ontop of the traditional shipping businesses, MOL will develop a variety of social infrastructure business to meet the evolving social needs.

About Mitsui E&S Machinery, Ltd.

Mitsui E&S Machinery develops large diesel engines for ships, cranes for cargo handling at ports, and various industrial machines. It is one of the world's leading manufacturers of large diesel engines for ships, boasting the top share in Japan in terms of production volume, as well as developing and delivering engines compatible with various fuels such as LNG and methanol for a carbon-free society.