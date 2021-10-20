2021 October 20 15:25

ENI and Fincantieri sign an agreement for initiatives to support the energy transition

Eni and Fincantieri have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a partnership for promoting initiatives focused on the energy transition. The aim is to create a system of integrated solutions for decarbonization projects in the fields of energy, transport and the circular economy, according to Fincantieri's release.



Eni and Fincantieri have identified areas of common interest for developing synergies, including reducing the environmental impact of the maritime transport sector, producing energy from renewable sources and the circular economy.



Under the MoU, Eni and Fincantieri will conduct a preliminary study to identify initiatives of common interest in the areas indicated, with the aim of launching subsequent joint technological or industrial innovation projects.