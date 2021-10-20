2021 October 20 13:52

Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of bulk carrier BBG GUILIN

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. has delivered the bulk carrier BBG GUILIN, with a capacity of 61,000 DWT, for SPDB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS), which is located in Dalian City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping), according to the company's release.



The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.

The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.