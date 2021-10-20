2021 October 20 12:02

Global Ports terminal In Helsinki increases number of container services

Image source: Global Ports

Multi-Link Terminals Helsinki (“MLT-Helsinki”, a Global Ports Group and CMA Terminals joint venture) has started working with CMA CGM. A new call at MLT-Helsinki on a regular service now provides weekly transportation of containers between Helsinki and Northern European ports using Unifeeder vessels.

The terminal handled the first two vessels of the new call, Unifeeder Dagmar and Unifeeder Elbsailor, on 6 and 13 October 2021. The service is designed for importing consumer goods and exporting forest industry products, paper, pulp, and sawn timber, among other products produced in Finland.

The CMA CGM service will run in addition to the regular line of Containerships already passing through MLT-Helsinki, connecting Finland with major ports in Northern Europe.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global network of 75 terminals worldwide. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).