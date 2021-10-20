2021 October 20 11:40

Sibanthracite Group acknowledged as best supplier of coal to China for second consecutive year

Image source: Sibanthracite Group

Sibanthracite Group says it has received the ‘Best Supplier of Coal Products to China in 2021’ award in the Coal Mining Enterprises category. The company has been awarded by Mysteel.com, one of China’s most respected info-analytic portals (owned by China’s leading consulting company, Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Co., Ltd).

Sibanthracite has been distinguished with an honorary award for a high product quality, consistent growth of supplies and smooth performance of contractual obligations which confirms the status of Sibanthracite as the leading supplier to the market of China.

China is the world’s major importer of coal and the largest sales market of Sibanthracite. The Group’s supplies to Chinese consumers increase from year to year. In the 9-months period of 2021, Sibanthracite’s exports to China rose by 49%, year-on-year, to 6.659 million tonnes.

Last year, Mysteel.com also distinguished Sibanthracite with the same award for the results of 2020.

“Once again Sibanthracite has been highly appreciated by its consumers and partners. Despite the market volatility the company had demonstrated its consistent product quality while remaining a reliable partner”, said Zhu Junhong, Chairman of the Board of Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Co., Ltd.

“China has historically been a strategic market for us and we are happy to see the results of the selected course which brings the growth of supplies and such prestigious awards. For me it is a pleasure to have the efforts of the entire team duly appreciated. We will further do our best to develop our supplies to China and to demonstrate our prime qualities as a supplier and a partner”, said Sergey Melnikov, General Director of Sibanthracite.

Mysteel.com specializes in providing market analysis services for the metallurgical and mining industries and is recognized as having the most complete and up-to-date price databases for the relevant raw materials, as well as market information and industry forecasts.